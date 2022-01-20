Tahawol
Tahawol: Islamic Emirate holds one-day Afghanistan Economic Conference in Kabul
(Last Updated On: January 20, 2022)
Continue Reading
Tahawol
Tahawol: Concerns raised over women rights situation in Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: January 19, 2022)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Reaction to PM Imran Khan’s speech discussed
(Last Updated On: January 18, 2022)
Tahawol
Tahawol: China Ambassador meets Afghanistan Acting Interior Minister
(Last Updated On: January 16, 2022)
Latest News3 hours ago
Bayat Foundation steps in to help at-risk families in Maidan Wardak province
Latest News4 hours ago
IEA warns media against publishing rumors
Latest News7 hours ago
Biden defiantly defends Afghanistan exit, makes ‘no apologies’
Latest News8 hours ago
Pakistan played major role in peace, stability of Afghanistan: Arif Alvi
Tahawol8 hours ago
Tahawol: Islamic Emirate holds one-day Afghanistan Economic Conference in Kabul
Sport4 weeks ago
New board members appointed to Afghanistan Cricket Board
Latest News4 weeks ago
Jawzjan families receive aid through Bayat Foundation’s campaign
Latest News3 weeks ago
Ashraf Ghani included in list of “most corrupt people in 2021”
Business3 weeks ago
Ministry of Finance says draft budget for next fiscal years has been drawn up
Kandahar4 weeks ago
IEA turns Kandahar Prison into treatment center for drug addicts
Tahawol8 hours ago
Tahawol: Islamic Emirate holds one-day Afghanistan Economic Conference in Kabul
Zerbana1 day ago
Zerbena: One-day Afghanistan Economic Conference discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: EU announces 268 million euros in humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Concerns raised over women rights situation in Afghanistan
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Concerns over Afghanistan humanitarian situation discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Thank you, we have enough manpower, Mujahid tells Pakistan
-
World4 days ago
Kazakhstan puts unrest death toll at 225
-
Latest News4 days ago
Five million Afghans fell victim to drugs in the past 20 years: Deputy PM
-
Latest News4 days ago
US seeking revenge for its defeat by imposing sanctions: China envoy
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA say girls schools will reopen after Afghan new year
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA and Turkmenistan officials agree to strengthen bilateral ties
-
Latest News4 days ago
MoF finalizes plan to collect Zakat and Usher
-
Sport4 days ago
Sports dept holds first round of skiing contest in Ghazni