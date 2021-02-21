Tahawol
Tahawol: Interview with Marshal Dostum
(Last Updated On: February 21, 2021)
Continue Reading
Tahawol
Tahawol: No decision taken on troops withdrawal in NATO summit
(Last Updated On: February 19, 2021)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Interview with Mohammad Omar Daudzai, President Ashraf Ghani’s special envoy for Pakistan
(Last Updated On: February 18, 2021)
Tahawol
Tahawol: NATO Defense Ministers meeting discussed
(Last Updated On: February 17, 2021)
Latest News17 seconds ago
US supports political settlement in Afghanistan: Blinken
Tahawol1 hour ago
Tahawol: Interview with Marshal Dostum
Sola1 hour ago
Sola: Readiness of government for war and peace discussed
Latest News14 hours ago
More than 70,000 families displaced in Afghanistan
Latest News15 hours ago
Taliban will not get an interim government: Ghani
Latest News4 weeks ago
Trump’s impeachment trial to start in two weeks
Latest News4 weeks ago
Twitter bans account linked to Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei
World4 weeks ago
Eleven trapped miners in China rescued after 14 days underground
Science & Technology4 weeks ago
Makers of Sophia the robot plan mass rollout amid pandemic
World4 weeks ago
UN warns staff against flying Pakistani airlines
Tahawol1 hour ago
Tahawol: Interview with Marshal Dostum
Sola1 hour ago
Sola: Readiness of government for war and peace discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: No decision taken on troops withdrawal in NATO summit
Pas az khabar1 day ago
Pas Az Khabar: Increase of food prices in Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show1 day ago
Morning News Show: NATO’s emphasis on continuing peace talks in Afghanistan
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
World Bank approves $97 million grant to increase food security
-
Latest News5 days ago
Taliban urges complete withdrawal in open letter to Americans
-
Business5 days ago
Saffron harvest yields impressive 21 tons this year
-
Latest News4 days ago
Peace talks ‘under threat’ as Taliban prepare for major spring offensive
-
Latest News5 days ago
Commandos rescue 42 hostages held by the Taliban in Baghlan
-
Latest News4 days ago
New Zealand will wrap up military mission in Afghanistan
-
Featured3 days ago
Kabul University lecturer killed in IED explosion
-
Latest News5 days ago
Seven policemen killed in IED explosion in Faryab