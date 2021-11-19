Tahawol
Tahawol: Interview with Deputy Head of Kabul Municipality Mawlawi Hamdullah Nomani
(Last Updated On: November 19, 2021)
Tahawol: UNSC’s summit on Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: November 16, 2021)
Tahawol: Possible talks between US and IEA discussed
(Last Updated On: November 15, 2021)
Tahawol: FM Muttaqi’s meeting with Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan discussed
(Last Updated On: November 13, 2021)
Trending
Latest News5 days ago
Ten Afghan couples marry in mass wedding in Kabul
Latest News5 days ago
Australia win ICC Men’s T20 World Cup
Business4 days ago
Central bank to auction off $10 million in bid to stabilize AFN
World4 days ago
Gadhafi’s son announces candidacy for president of Libya
Latest News4 days ago
Daesh claims responsibility for explosion in Afghan capital
Business4 days ago
Trade with Iran ‘back to normal’, value totals $1 billion
Latest News4 days ago
Two wounded in Kabul explosion
Business4 days ago
Egypt begins clinical trials for locally-produced vaccine