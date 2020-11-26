Tahawol
Tahawol: International community’s pledge for continued financial aid to Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: November 26, 2020)
Continue Reading
Tahawol
Exclusive interview with Atta Mohammad Noor, Chief Executive of Jamiat-e-Islami Political Party
(Last Updated On: November 22, 2020)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Afghanistan, Pakistan agree on shared vision for peace and stability
(Last Updated On: November 20, 2020)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Impact of US election outcome on Afghan peace and war
(Last Updated On: November 1, 2020)
Tahawol5 mins ago
Tahawol: International community’s pledge for continued financial aid to Afghanistan
Sola33 mins ago
Sola: Government’s recent remarks about Doha talks
Latest News1 hour ago
Violence against Women down by 11% this year: AIHRC
Zerbana2 hours ago
Zerbena: Management of Afghanistan’s underground water discussed
Morning News Show2 hours ago
Morning News Show: Situation of women in Afghanistan discussed
Featured5 days ago
US Embassy issues Alert to all Americans in Kabul following rocket attack
Latest News4 weeks ago
Rescue operations underway for Vietnam landslides victims
Featured4 weeks ago
Heavy clashes in Kandahar after Taliban move in to take over districts
Latest News3 weeks ago
Journalist among three killed in IED explosion in Kabul
Featured4 weeks ago
At least 26 dead in Greece and Turkey earthquake
Tahawol5 mins ago
Tahawol: International community’s pledge for continued financial aid to Afghanistan
Sola33 mins ago
Sola: Government’s recent remarks about Doha talks
Zerbana2 hours ago
Zerbena: Management of Afghanistan’s underground water discussed
Morning News Show2 hours ago
Morning News Show: Situation of women in Afghanistan discussed
COVID-1917 hours ago
Corona: Covid-19 across the world
Trending
- Latest News4 days ago
Kabul residents start the day with two IED explosions
- Latest News4 days ago
Pompeo pushes for ceasefire during Doha meeting
- Latest News4 days ago
Sanjay Dutt’s new thriller weaves the story of an Afghan cricket academy
- Latest News1 day ago
More than 70 killed or wounded across Afghanistan in under 24 hours
- Featured3 days ago
Khalilzad welcomes Pakistan-Afghanistan agreement
- Featured3 days ago
NATO to decide in new year about leaving Afghanistan: Stoltenberg
- Latest News4 days ago
Torkham crossing closed for a few hours due to standoff between border guards
- Featured4 days ago
Saleh vows to track down network behind Kabul city rocket attack