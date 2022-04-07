Tahawol
Tahawol: Imran Khan-led Pakistan’s approach to Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: April 7, 2022)
Tahawol: IEA’s ban on poppy cultivation in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: April 5, 2022)
Tahawol: Trump’s suggestion of possible US return to Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: April 4, 2022)
Tahawol: China meeting on Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: April 1, 2022)
Zerbena: Plans to reduce unemployment discussed
Business35 mins ago
China’s National Petroleum Corporation mulls investing in Afghanistan
Business3 hours ago
21th package of cash aid arrives in Kabul
Latest News4 hours ago
Qatari forces reportedly at Kabul airport
Business4 weeks ago
Afghan trucks carry goods to Central Asia for first time
Business4 weeks ago
Afghan, Pakistani officials hammer out transit agreement to facilitate trade
Balkh4 weeks ago
Mazar Municipality prepares for Nowruz festival
Business4 weeks ago
ADB suspends TAPI project until IEA gains international recognition
Business4 weeks ago
Kandahar exports over 113,000 tons of dried fruits, herbs in one year: Officials
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Imran Khan’s removal as Pakistan PM discussed
Zerbana2 days ago
Zerbena: India-Turkmenistan talks over TAPI gas pipeline project
Latest News4 days ago
Suspected thief hurls grenade into Kabul money exchange market
Latest News5 days ago
Window of opportunity to negotiate for Afghan women’s rights rapidly closing: Amnesty
Latest News4 days ago
Trump casually suggests returning to Afghanistan at Michigan rally
Latest News5 days ago
US urges int’l community to remain united in Afghanistan approach
World4 days ago
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy: Russia aims to seize east, south of country
Sport5 days ago
Younis Khan, Umar Gul named as consultants of Afghan cricket team
World3 days ago
Ukraine accuses Russia of war crimes after bodies found bound, shot
World4 days ago
Pakistan’s PM seeks elections after surviving ouster move