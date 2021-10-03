Tahawol
Tahawol: Implementation of regional projects in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: October 3, 2021)
Continue Reading
Tahawol
Tahawol: IEA emphasizes making friendly relations with all nations
Tahawol
Tahawol: Khalilzad’s comments about collapse of Ghani government discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Interview with Ghulam Jilani Wafa, Deputy Head of the Civil Aviation of Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: September 30, 2021)
Latest News32 mins ago
At least two dead and four wounded in Kabul explosion
Sport60 mins ago
Afghan wheelchair basketball star debuts in Spain after fleeing Kabul
Tahawol4 hours ago
Tahawol: Implementation of regional projects in Afghanistan discussed
Sola4 hours ago
Sola: International community’s demands from Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan discussed
Latest News7 hours ago
Five security force members killed in Pakistan in attack on vehicle
World4 weeks ago
Mexico hit by magnitude 7.0 earthquake
Latest News3 weeks ago
Taliban object to US comments on govt appointments
Latest News3 weeks ago
Brother of Afghan opposition figure executed, family says
World4 weeks ago
3 security personnel killed, 20 injured in Quetta suicide bombing
Latest News4 weeks ago
New Zealand’s PM promises tougher terror laws after mall attack
Tahawol4 hours ago
Tahawol: Implementation of regional projects in Afghanistan discussed
Sola4 hours ago
Sola: International community’s demands from Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: IEA emphasizes making friendly relations with all nations
Zerbana2 days ago
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Morning News Show2 days ago
Morning News Show: Afghan students demands discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA urges Washington to stop flying drones over Afghanistan
-
Latest News2 days ago
Kabul airport making efforts to resume full operation of int’l flights
-
Latest News3 days ago
Collapse of former govt, military rooted in US deal with IEA: CENTCOM chief
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pilgrims from around the world gather in Kerbala for Arbaeen
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan lawyers welcome IEA’s move to adopt former constitution
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan army collapse ‘took us all by surprise,’ US defense secretary says
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Bond is back: 007 film ‘No Time To Die’ premieres in London
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan envoy to UN cancels speech amid uncertainty over seat