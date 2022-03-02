Latest News
Tahawol: IEA marks 2nd anniversary of Doha deal
World Bank board backs using $1 billion in frozen Afghan funds for aid
The executive board of the World Bank on Tuesday approved a plan to use more than $1 billion from a frozen Afghanistan trust fund to finance urgently needed education, agriculture, health and family programs, the bank announced.
The plan, which will bypass sanctioned Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) authorities by disbursing the money through U.N. agencies and international aid groups, will provide a major boost to efforts to ease the country’s worsening humanitarian and economic crises, Reuters reported.
The approach “aims to support the delivery of essential basic services, protect vulnerable Afghans, help preserve human capital and key economic and social services, and reduce the need for humanitarian assistance in the future,” the bank said in a statement.
Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF) was frozen in August when the IEA overran Kabul as the last U.S.-led international troops departed after 20 years of war.
According to the report foreign governments ended financial aid constituting more than 70% of government expenditures while the United States led in the freezing of some $9 billion in Afghan central bank funds.
The funding cuts accelerated an economic collapse, fueling a cash crunch and deepening a humanitarian crisis that the United Nations says has pushed more than half of Afghanistan’s population of 39 million to the verge of starvation, read the report.
The World Bank statement said that as a first step, ARTF donors will decide on four projects worth about $600 million that will support “urgent needs in education, heath and agricultural sectors, as well as community livelihoods.”
There will be a “strong focus on ensuring that girls and women participate and benefit from the support,” the statement continued.
Afghans with legal documents, invitations can travel: Mujahid
Officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said on Tuesday that Afghans with the necessary legal documents and invitations from foreign countries can travel without any limitations.
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the IEA and deputy minister of information and culture, on Tuesday clarified his comments made Monday on the travel ban.
He said people in possession of the correct documents are free to travel but those without legal documents are banned from leaving the country.
“Our compatriots who have legal documents and invitations can travel abroad and come to the country with confidence,” tweeted Mujahid.
Mujahid’s comments on Monday sparked widespread reaction.
Among the organizations that reacted was Human Rights Watch.
“It is important to keep in mind that if you are not allowed to exit from home and engage in legal issues. It means you are not allowed to have access to schools, and health services. It means you are not allowed to be safe from domestic violence. It is horrific that women will be at home,” said Haidar Bar, head of the Afghanistan Human Rights Watch.
Some women’s rights activists said that if the IEA issues limitations on women, they would be contradicting their commitments to the international community.
“IEA vowed they will allow women to have access to their fundamental rights like political engagement and education. But now the women’s demands are destroyed,” said Zarghana Wali, an activist.
“If women are not allowed to leave their country, they can’t continue their activities; Islamic Emirate should change their policy regarding women,” said Tarana Adib, another activist.
A US Department of State official meanwhile said that the US is engaged with the IEA about the evacuation process of Afghans.
The evacuation process ground to a halt at the end of August last year amid a chaotic withdrawal of US and foreign troops.
Khalilzad calls for intra-Afghan negotiations
Washington’s former special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, has called for intra-Afghan negotiations to discuss the structure of the new government.
In an interview with BBC, Khalilzad said that there are some points in the deal that have not been implemented by the international community, the IEA and other Afghans, but that there can be negotiations for their implementation.
“Afghans should decide on the future by their own, no foreigner can resolve the problem,” Khalilzad said.
He said that there was a need for an intra-Afghan political settlement and that some of those who previously opposed the Doha deal are now backing the deal.
Khalilzad said that conditions have changed and the US cannot offer a specific formula or insist on the inclusion of specific people in the government.
“How it should be and who should be there is a matter for Afghans to decide,” he said.
Khalilzad criticized the former Afghan government for not taking the negotiations seriously due to miscalculations that a change in US government would change its policies on the Afghanistan withdrawal.
Khalilzad’s comments come as IEA officials say they have been asked to include 15 figures in the government for its recognition.
Shahabuddin Delwar, who was speaking during a ceremony on Tuesday to mark the second anniversary of IEA-US deal, suggested that the demand could not be accepted as the proposed individuals were traitors
