Tahawol
Tahawol: IEA efforts for progress in diplomatic relations discussed
(Last Updated On: February 6, 2022)
Tahawol
Tahawol: UN chief’s report about Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: February 4, 2022)
Tahawol
Tahawol: EU parliament meeting on Afghan women’s situation discussed
Tahawol
Saar: US, Qatar officials meeting on Afghanistan discussed
COVID-192 hours ago
Health officials raise concern over sharp increase in COVID-19 cases
Latest News2 hours ago
Dozens of Daesh militants surrender to IEA in Nangarhar: Officials
Saar5 hours ago
Saar: Afghanistan’s current political situation discussed
Latest News6 hours ago
China to send in another trainload of aid to Afghanistan
Zerbana7 hours ago
Zerbena: Stabilization of Afghani discussed
Latest News3 weeks ago
Aid reaches at-risk families in Paktika, thanks to Bayat Foundation
Latest News4 weeks ago
Afghan met office issues weather warning ahead of snowstorms
Nangarhar4 weeks ago
Deadly Nangarhar blast was caused by a gas cylinder: MoI
Business4 weeks ago
China calls on US to lift economic sanctions on Afghanistan
Latest News3 weeks ago
Over 30 prisoners released from Takhar jail
World4 days ago
Wife of N.Korea’s Kim makes first public appearance since Sept
Latest News5 days ago
Qatar reaches deal with IEA to resume evacuations
World4 days ago
IEA rejects claims of Afghan interference in Kazakhstan unrest
Sport4 days ago
England beat Afghanistan to reach Under-19 Cricket World Cup final
Latest News4 days ago
IEA bans armed forces from entering amusement parks
Latest News4 days ago
Australian senators told 95% of Afghans could be poverty-stricken by mid-2022
Latest News4 days ago
IEA says it’s happy with former government’s media law
Latest News4 days ago
U.S. advice to banks: OK to transfer aid money to Afghanistan