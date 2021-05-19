Tahawol
Tahawol: High Council of State discussed
(Last Updated On: May 19, 2021)
Continue Reading
Tahawol
Tahawol: Unclear fate of Istanbul conference discussed
(Last Updated On: May 17, 2021)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Efforts underway for holding Istanbul peace summit
Tahawol
Tahawol: President Ghani says current peace process opportunity must be seized to end war
Tahawol57 mins ago
Tahawol: High Council of State discussed
Sola1 hour ago
Sola: President Ashraf Ghani warns Taliban
Latest News1 hour ago
Taliban ready to start meaningful talks: negotiators
Latest News1 hour ago
Wardak MP claims Taliban seized parts of Jalrez district
Sport2 hours ago
Dates confirmed for one-off Test against Australia
Latest News4 weeks ago
Chad President Idriss Deby killed in battle
Latest News4 weeks ago
Putin warns West of harsh response if it crosses Russia’s ‘red lines’
Latest News2 weeks ago
In Mexico, ancient Maya cave reveals mysterious painted hand prints
World3 weeks ago
Sunken missing Indonesian submarine found broken into pieces
World2 weeks ago
Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce, but charitable foundation to remain intact
Tahawol57 mins ago
Tahawol: High Council of State discussed
Sola1 hour ago
Sola: President Ashraf Ghani warns Taliban
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Unclear fate of Istanbul conference discussed
Pas az khabar2 days ago
Pas Az Khabar: Israel’s attacks on Palestine discussed
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Efforts underway for holding Istanbul peace summit
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Colonial Pipeline paid hackers nearly $5 million in ransom: Bloomberg News
-
COVID-194 days ago
India’s daily COVID-19 deaths near 4,000 as WHO flags concern
-
World4 days ago
Israel-Gaza conflict rages on, diplomacy yet to gain traction
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban faction’s deputy dies in Kabul from injuries sustained in Herat skirmish
-
COVID-195 days ago
WHO urges rich countries to donate shots instead of vaccinating children
-
World3 days ago
Israel bombs Gaza home of top Hamas leader as fighting rages
-
Latest News4 days ago
I know I am only one bullet away from death: Ghani
-
COVID-193 days ago
COVID-19 victims among the bodies dumped in India’s Ganges