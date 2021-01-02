Tahawol
Tahawol: Government releases three senators who were allegedly involved in bribery
(Last Updated On: January 3, 2021)
Pas Az Khabar: Exclusive interview with Ahmad Jawad Osmani
(Last Updated On: January 2, 2021)
Tahawol: UN calls on parties in Afghanistan to reduce violence
(Last Updated On: December 18, 2020)
Tahawol: Role of regional countries in the Afghan peace process
(Last Updated On: December 13, 2020)
Latest News4 weeks ago
Iran to speed up underground uranium enrichment plant
Latest News4 weeks ago
Afghan MMA fighter stabbed to death in Kabul
Latest News4 weeks ago
Senior Daesh leader killed in Nangarhar operation
Latest News3 weeks ago
Iran executes journalist accused of inspiring 2017 anti-govt protests
Latest News4 weeks ago
First Afghan Female General Suhaila Siddiq Passes Away
Pas az khabar8 hours ago
Pas Az Khabar: Attack against Afghan journalist are cowardly: US National Security Council
Latest News4 days ago
Four people arrested on charges of corruption at health ministry: AGO
Latest News4 days ago
NDS chief tells senators Taliban behind 99 percent of attacks
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan literary expert finds rare book on Pashtun history
Latest News5 days ago
Gunmen abduct two doctors in Parwan
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan envoy to Doha dies of heart attack
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan remains one of the deadliest places in world to be a civilian
Sport4 days ago
Afghan Cricket board hoping Rashid will get State Medal
Latest News2 days ago
Only 30 percent of Kandahar police service members are on duty: Governor