Tahawol: G-20 leaders summit discussed

2 mins ago

(Last Updated On: October 31, 2021)

IEA’s reclusive supreme leader makes rare public appearance

15 mins ago

October 31, 2021

(Last Updated On: October 31, 2021)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) reclusive supreme leader, Haibatullah Akhundzada, made a rare public appearance in the southern city of Kandahar, Taliban sources said on Sunday, belying widespread rumours of his death.

Akhundzada, known as the leader of the faithful or Amir ul Momineen, had not been seen in public even after the IEA’s August takeover of the country, giving rise to the speculation, Reuters reported.

A senior IEA leader who was present with Akhundzada during the appearance told Reuters the supreme leader had visited Jamia Darul Aloom Hakimia, a religious school in Kandahar on Saturday.

As the IEA unveiled its interim government in September after U.S.-led forces withdrew, the mysterious Akhundzada retained the role he has held since 2016 of supreme leader, the ultimate authority over the group’s political, religious and military affairs.

Though some officials say that Akhundzada has made unpublicised public appearances before, this was the first confirmed appearance of a man who has long kept a low public profile.

IEA arrests two gunmen after wedding party shooting 

57 mins ago

October 31, 2021

(Last Updated On: October 31, 2021)

Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) deputy minister of information and culture Zabiullah Mujahid confirmed on Sunday that two people have been arrested following the shooting at a wedding party on Friday night. 

Mujahid said in a series of tweets on Sunday that three people, claiming to be IEA members, had arrived at the venue in a village in Nangarhar and ordered them to stop the music, before opening fire on the guests. 

Three people died and several were wounded, he said.

“Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident and one has escaped and is being pursued,” Mujahid tweeted.

 Mujahid said that the gunmen were handed over to officials.

Save Lives! Donate Today to Help Prevent A Catastrophe in Afghanistan

2 hours ago

October 31, 2021

(Last Updated On: October 31, 2021)

We at Bayat Foundation are appealing to you, the public, around the world, to help us provide desperately needed humanitarian aid to as many Afghans as possible ahead of winter.

Bayat Foundation was established in 2006, and has helped deliver hope and support to the neediest and most at-risk Afghans over the years.

However, our support, with your help, is needed now more so than ever, as the combined shocks of drought, conflict, COVID-19 and an economic crisis in Afghanistan, have left more than half the population, an estimated 22.8 million people, extremely vulnerable and facing a record level of acute hunger.

Winter is fast approaching, which means that soon millions of people will be cut off from the world as snow and ice blankets large parts of the country.

So it is critical for us at Bayat Foundation to help relief efforts and get as much emergency aid to hungry people ahead of this fast approaching freezing winter.

Already we have successfully distributed thousands of food parcels to desperate families in Kandahar, Herat and Mazar-e-Sharif and we will continue to do so for as long as we can. (Read more here)

However, we rely heavily on members of the public and the private sector to help fund our initiatives and therefore appeal for cash donations.

Any donation, no matter how big or small, will go a long way to help feed hungry Afghans and stave off what experts have called a looming humanitarian catastrophe.

So, we appeal to you all, to please open your hearts and help us save lives as every penny helps.

We Give So They May Live

CLICK HERE TO DONATE 

* Ariana News and Ariana Television fully support this initiative by the Bayat Foundation, and have agreed to be the official media partners in a bid to help provide food essentials to as many Afghan families as possible. This comes as urgent action needs to be taken.

