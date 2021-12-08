Connect with us

Tahawol

Tahawol: Former US diplomat’s comments over withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed

Published

14 seconds ago

 on
(Last Updated On: December 8, 2021)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Tahawol

Tahawol: Diplomatic efforts for recognition of the Islamic Emirate

Published

2 days ago

on

December 6, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: December 6, 2021)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Exclusive interview with Jafar Mahdawi, Secretary General of Afghanistan Mellat Party

Published

5 days ago

on

December 3, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: December 3, 2021)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: NATO Foreign Minister’s summit on Afghanistan discussed

Published

7 days ago

on

December 1, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: December 1, 2021)

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2021 Ariana News. All rights reserved!