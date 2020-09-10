Tahawol
Tahawol: Former US Diplomat criticizes Saleh’s remarks about Durand Line
(Last Updated On: September 10, 2020)
Continue Reading
Tahawol
Tahawol: Complexity in starting intra-Afghan talks
(Last Updated On: September 8, 2020)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Exclusive interview with Former NDS Chief Rahmatullah Nabil
(Last Updated On: September 7, 2020)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Intra-Afghan talks’ main agenda
(Last Updated On: September 6, 2020)
Pas az khabar45 mins ago
Pas Az Khabar: Attack on VP Saleh’s convoy
Tahawol1 hour ago
Tahawol: Former US Diplomat criticizes Saleh’s remarks about Durand Line
Featured3 hours ago
Saleh thanks Afghans, international community for their support following attack
Featured4 hours ago
UN Secretary-General condemns attack on Afghan vice president
Featured5 hours ago
CENTCOM chief says US to cut troops to 4,500 by November
Business1 week ago
Iran launches trade routes through Afghanistan for Central Asia
Latest News4 weeks ago
RB Leipzig reach CL Semi-final just 11 years after its formation
Latest News4 weeks ago
Govt signs MoU with UAE firm to build solar power plant
Featured4 weeks ago
Democrat Harris rebukes Trump in historic campaign-trail debut with Biden
Latest News4 weeks ago
COVID-19: AFC 2022 World Cup qualifiers postponed to 2021
Pas az khabar45 mins ago
Pas Az Khabar: Attack on VP Saleh’s convoy
Tahawol1 hour ago
Tahawol: Former US Diplomat criticizes Saleh’s remarks about Durand Line
Morning News Show22 hours ago
Morning News Show Part2: Security situation of Ghazni discussed
Morning News Show22 hours ago
Morning News Show Part2: Obstacles on the way of starting peace talks
Morning News Show2 days ago
Morning News Show Part2: Delays in start of intra-Afghan talks
Trending
- Featured4 days ago
Commander ‘Sword’s’ men allegedly behind ANDSF checkpoints attack
- Featured5 days ago
Taliban appoints peace talks team members
- Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Ceasefire key agenda of the first around of intra-Afghan talks
- Zerbana5 days ago
Zerbena: Breshna officials pledge to fight against corruption
- Featured5 days ago
420 Afghan Sikh and Hindu families evacuated to India
- Business5 days ago
Another shipment of wheat from India arrives at Chabahar Port
- Featured4 days ago
Watchdog releases damning report on Afghan Cricket Board
- Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: Intra-Afghan talks’ main agenda