Tahawol
Tahawol: five ministry nominees of Abdullah rejected by Ghani
(Last Updated On: July 25, 2020)
Continue Reading
Tahawol
Tahawol: rise of violence in Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: July 25, 2020)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Kabul-Qatar challenges in Peace Process
(Last Updated On: July 22, 2020)
Tahawol
Tahawol: legal issues about releasing Taliban prisoners
(Last Updated On: July 21, 2020)
Tahawol1 min ago
Tahawol: rise of violence in Afghanistan
Tahawol4 mins ago
Tahawol: five ministry nominees of Abdullah rejected by Ghani
Sola8 mins ago
Sola: woman’s role in peace process
Sola10 mins ago
Sola: Concerns on peace process
Featured6 hours ago
UN Security Council report claims up to 6,500 Pakistani fighters in Afghanistan
Latest News4 weeks ago
US ‘Martyred’ Osama bin Laden: Imran Khan
Latest News4 weeks ago
Taliban mortar, car bomb kill 23 civilians in Helmand: govt
Latest News4 weeks ago
Liverpool wins Premier League 2019/2020
COVID-194 weeks ago
Akhtar-e Maskhara dies of Coronavirus
Programmes4 weeks ago
Tahawol: Pakistan accused of being safe haven for terrorism
Tahawol1 min ago
Tahawol: rise of violence in Afghanistan
Tahawol4 mins ago
Tahawol: five ministry nominees of Abdullah rejected by Ghani
Sola8 mins ago
Sola: woman’s role in peace process
Sola10 mins ago
Sola: Concerns on peace process
Zerbana3 days ago
Zerbena: concerns on smuggling iron in Afghanistan
Trending
- Latest News4 days ago
Bodies of 29 drowned Afghan refugees found – Turkey
- Latest News4 days ago
Parliament rejects President Ghani’s proposed “Distarkhan-e-Millie” plan
- Latest News3 days ago
Ghani rejects Abdullah’s proposed five cabinet candidates
- Zerbana5 days ago
Zerbena: ‘Destarkhane Meli’ program launched
- Morning News Show4 days ago
Morning News Show: government’s plan named “Distarkhan-e-Millie”
- Sola5 days ago
Sola: challenges on remaining 600 Taliban prisoners
- Sola4 days ago
Sola: Insistence on start of Intra-Afghan dialogue
- Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: legal issues about releasing Taliban prisoners