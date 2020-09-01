Tahawol
Tahawol: Exclusive interview with Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of Hizb-e-Islami Party
(Last Updated On: September 1, 2020)
Continue Reading
Tahawol
Tahawol: Members of High Council for National Reconciliation appointed
(Last Updated On: August 31, 2020)
Sola
Tahawol: NATO, Germany PM emphasize on political settle for the Afghan war
(Last Updated On: August 28, 2020)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Disputes between Arg and Sapidar over forming cabinet
(Last Updated On: August 27, 2020)
Featured36 mins ago
UK condemns ongoing violence in Afghanistan, calls for immediate end to conflict
Morning News Show2 hours ago
Morning News Show Part1: Announcement of Abdullah’s candidates
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Exclusive interview with Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of Hizb-e-Islami Party
Featured4 hours ago
Three security force members killed in Taliban car bomb
Featured4 hours ago
Apple plans to make at least 75 million 5G iPhones for this year
Latest News4 weeks ago
Top Daesh leader arrested in Kunar raid
Business4 weeks ago
MTN to quit Afghanistan, along with other Middle Eastern countries
Featured4 weeks ago
UAE to host IPL 2020 as tournament gets provisional green light
Business4 weeks ago
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to Kabul and Dhaka
Latest News3 weeks ago
Afghan MMA fighter defeats his American opponent
Morning News Show2 hours ago
Morning News Show Part1: Announcement of Abdullah’s candidates
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Exclusive interview with Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of Hizb-e-Islami Party
Zerbana22 hours ago
Zerbena: Afghanistan and Uzbekistan sign Electricity Transmission Agreement
Morning News Show1 day ago
Morning News Show Part2: Afghanistan security situation
Morning News Show1 day ago
Morning News Show Part1: Ghani appointed members of HCNR
Trending
- Business1 day ago
Iran launches trade routes through Afghanistan for Central Asia
- Featured3 days ago
Charter flight from Kabul suffers landing gear collapse during touchdown
- Morning News Show5 days ago
Morning News Show Part2: Taliban meets Pakistan’s foreign minister
- Featured3 days ago
Karzai blames US for Afghanistan’s ‘troubles’
- Zerbana5 days ago
Zerbena: Efforts to build standard roads
- Latest News5 days ago
Bayat Foundation provides emergency relief to Parwan flood-affected families
- Sola4 days ago
Sola: Taliban delegation meets Pakistani officials
- Sola4 days ago
Tahawol: NATO, Germany PM emphasize on political settle for the Afghan war