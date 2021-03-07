Connect with us

Tahawol

Tahawol: Exclusive interview with Atta Noor

Ariana News

Published

6 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: March 7, 2021)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Tahawol

Tahawol: Possible establishment of interim govt discussed

Ariana News

Published

3 days ago

on

March 4, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: March 4, 2021)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Possible Moscow meeting on Afghanistan discussed

Ariana News

Published

1 week ago

on

February 28, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: February 28, 2021)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Taliban bans foreign fighters in their ranks

Ariana News

Published

1 week ago

on

February 25, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: February 25, 2021)

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2021 Ariana News. All rights reserved!