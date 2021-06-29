Tahawol
Tahawol: Exclusive interview with Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar
(Last Updated On: June 29, 2021)
Continue Reading
Tahawol
Tahawol: Intensity of fighting between ANDSF and Taliban discussed
(Last Updated On: June 28, 2021)
Tahawol
Tahawol: President Ghani’s visit to Washington discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: President Ghani’s meeting with members of US Congress discussed
Tahawol1 min ago
Tahawol: Exclusive interview with Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar
Zerbana21 mins ago
Zerbena: Increase of smuggled construction materials in the country discussed
Latest News1 hour ago
Inaugurating embassy in UAE, Israel tells region: “We’re here to stay”
Latest News4 hours ago
Well-organized intelligence agency leads Taliban on battlefields: Omer
Morning News Show5 hours ago
Morning News Show Part 3: Continuation of war in Afghanistan discussed
Health4 weeks ago
China reports first ever human case of H10N3 bird flu
Latest News3 weeks ago
Voices raised over killings as #StopHazaraGenocide trends on Twitter
World3 weeks ago
French president Macron slapped in face during walkabout
Latest News4 weeks ago
Tarzan actor Joe Lara dies in plane crash
Latest News4 weeks ago
Turkey agrees to run Kabul airport in NATO deal: UAE report
Tahawol1 min ago
Tahawol: Exclusive interview with Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar
Zerbana21 mins ago
Zerbena: Increase of smuggled construction materials in the country discussed
Morning News Show5 hours ago
Morning News Show Part 3: Continuation of war in Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show1 day ago
Morning News Show: Ghani’s trip to US and future of Afghan women discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Intensity of fighting between ANDSF and Taliban discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
US to keep about 650 troops in Afghanistan after withdrawal
-
Latest News2 days ago
Military tanks being moved to Pakistan will be targeted: MoI
-
Latest News4 days ago
Biden calls on Afghans to ‘decide their future’ as withdrawal nears end
-
Latest News3 days ago
US forces conduct airstrikes against Taliban targets in two provinces
-
Latest News4 days ago
US is assessing whether Taliban is serious about peace: Blinken
-
Latest News4 days ago
Biden says Afghan interpreters who “risked their lives” for US troops won’t be left behind
-
Latest News3 days ago
About 80 Afghan interpreters flown to safety in Australia
-
Featured4 days ago
Afghan peace talks should continue unless Taliban pull out: Abdullah