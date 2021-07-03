Tahawol
Tahawol: Evacuation of Bagram airfield discussed
(Last Updated On: July 3, 2021)
Continue Reading
Tahawol
Tahawol: US seeks to put pressure on Pakistan for Afghan peace
(Last Updated On: July 2, 2021)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Exclusive interview with Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar
(Last Updated On: June 29, 2021)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Intensity of fighting between ANDSF and Taliban discussed
(Last Updated On: June 28, 2021)
Tahawol3 hours ago
Tahawol: Evacuation of Bagram airfield discussed
Latest News4 hours ago
US defense chief approves plan to transfer authority
Latest News4 hours ago
US looks into having 3 Central Asian states take in at-risk Afghans
Latest News5 hours ago
No decision yet in Turkey’s negotiations for Kabul Airport
Latest News18 hours ago
US troops drawdown in Afghanistan is on track: Biden
World4 weeks ago
French president Macron slapped in face during walkabout
Latest News4 weeks ago
Voices raised over killings as #StopHazaraGenocide trends on Twitter
Latest News4 weeks ago
Ariana News female anchor Mina Khairi killed in Kabul blast
Latest News4 weeks ago
Taliban seize Qaisar district in Faryab
Latest News2 weeks ago
Taliban seize 17 more districts as fighting intensifies in Afghanistan
Tahawol3 hours ago
Tahawol: Evacuation of Bagram airfield discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: US seeks to put pressure on Pakistan for Afghan peace
Sola2 days ago
Sola: Efforts to bring Taliban back to negotiations
Pas az khabar2 days ago
Pas Az Khabar: Clashed between ANDSF and Taliban
Morning News Show3 days ago
Morning News Show Part 2: Miller’s warning to Taliban discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Swiss beat France on penalties to reach Euro 2020 last eight
-
Latest News5 days ago
Death toll in Florida condo collapse holds at nine, with 152 still missing
-
Latest News4 days ago
Well-organized intelligence agency leads Taliban on battlefields: Omer
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan officials slam Pakistan for harboring Taliban
-
Latest News3 days ago
Taliban seize at least six districts in past 24 hours: Sources
-
Latest News5 days ago
Czech military lowers flag as they end their presence in Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
German military completes withdrawal from Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Miller warns of civil war as militias step in to fight alongside security forces