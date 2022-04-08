Tahawol
Tahawol: EU’s stance on IEA policy discussed
(Last Updated On: April 8, 2022)
Tahawol: Imran Khan-led Pakistan’s approach to Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: April 7, 2022)
Tahawol: IEA’s ban on poppy cultivation in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: April 5, 2022)
Tahawol: Trump’s suggestion of possible US return to Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: April 4, 2022)
Sport3 seconds ago
ICC expecting findings of study into women’s cricket in Afghanistan
Tahawol44 mins ago
Saar52 mins ago
Saar: Ukraine’s war effects on Afghanistan discussed
World5 hours ago
Pakistan’s Khan vows to fight on after court rules against him
Latest News19 hours ago
Clerics, teachers, activists call on IEA to reopen girls’ schools
Balkh4 weeks ago
Mazar Municipality prepares for Nowruz festival
Business4 weeks ago
Kandahar exports over 113,000 tons of dried fruits, herbs in one year: Officials
Business4 weeks ago
ADB suspends TAPI project until IEA gains international recognition
Business4 weeks ago
Kabul residents complain of rising food and oil prices
Regional4 weeks ago
Man smuggling $600k from Afghanistan to Iran arrested at border
Tahawol44 mins ago
Saar52 mins ago
Saar: Ukraine’s war effects on Afghanistan discussed
Zerbana23 hours ago
Zerbena: Plans to reduce unemployment discussed
Tahawol23 hours ago
Tahawol: Imran Khan-led Pakistan’s approach to Afghanistan discussed
Saar3 days ago
Saar: Imran Khan’s removal as Pakistan PM discussed
World4 days ago
Ukraine accuses Russia of war crimes after bodies found bound, shot
World5 days ago
Pakistan’s PM seeks elections after surviving ouster move
Latest News5 days ago
WHO raises concern over increase in measles among Afghan children
Latest News4 days ago
Over 50% of Afghans want to leave their country – Gallup poll
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan needs to be more decentralized: Khalilzad
Latest News4 days ago
UN ‘saddened’ by death of five children from explosive remnant of war
Business4 days ago
IEA bans telecommunication companies from distributing unregistered SIM cards
World4 days ago
Pakistani president dissolves national assembly at PM’s request