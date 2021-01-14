Tahawol
Tahawol: Establishment of interim government discussed
(Last Updated On: January 14, 2021)
Continue Reading
Tahawol
Tahawol: Challenges in second round of peace talks discussed
(Last Updated On: January 11, 2021)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Second round on Doha talks discussed
(Last Updated On: January 9, 2021)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Regional countries’ role in Afghan peace process
(Last Updated On: January 6, 2021)
Featured46 mins ago
US House impeaches Trump for a second time; 10 Republicans vote yes
Tahawol50 mins ago
Tahawol: Establishment of interim government discussed
Featured10 hours ago
Top US military leaders condemn Capitol riot in rare joint message
Sola11 hours ago
Sola: Challenges regarding 2nd round of peace talks discussed
Zerbana12 hours ago
Zerbena: Arabia Air Airlines Investment in Afghanistan Discussed
Latest News3 weeks ago
Zabul on verge of collapse: Provincial Council
Featured4 weeks ago
Macron self-isolates after testing positive for COVID-19
COVID-194 weeks ago
Nine COVID-19 patients die in hospital fire in Turkey
Latest News4 weeks ago
Afghanistan to ban popular PUBG war game
Latest News4 weeks ago
Baz Mohammad Mubariz loses to his Russian MMA Rival
Tahawol50 mins ago
Tahawol: Establishment of interim government discussed
Sola11 hours ago
Sola: Challenges regarding 2nd round of peace talks discussed
Zerbana12 hours ago
Zerbena: Arabia Air Airlines Investment in Afghanistan Discussed
Sola2 days ago
Sola: Ghani warns country could easily become a terrorist safe haven again
Pas az khabar2 days ago
Pas Az Khabar: 18 civilians killed in Nimruz airstrike
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Four soldiers killed in Taliban attack on Takhar base
-
Latest News4 days ago
Govt spokesman killed in Kabul explosion
-
Latest News5 days ago
Ghani adamant about handing over power to elected successor
-
Latest News5 days ago
MPs accuse govt of breaking the law by using acting ministers
-
Latest News5 days ago
Boeing with 62 passengers missing in Indonesia
-
Latest News5 days ago
Three suspects arrested for Yousuf Rashid’s assassination
-
Latest News3 days ago
Ghani warns country could easily become a terrorist safe haven again
-
Latest News5 days ago
Talks teams to focus on agenda proposals as negotiations resume