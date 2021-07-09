Tahawol
Tahawol: End of US military mission in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: July 10, 2021)
Continue Reading
Tahawol
Tahawol: Regional counties concern over security situation in Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: July 6, 2021)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Consequences of foreign troops withdrawal from Bagram base
(Last Updated On: July 4, 2021)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Consequences of US troops withdrawal from Bagram base discussed
(Last Updated On: July 5, 2021)
Latest News25 mins ago
Erdogan says consensus reached on security Kabul airport
Latest News33 mins ago
Khalilzad back in Doha to push for political settlement
Business45 mins ago
Border crossings seized by Taliban impact customs revenue
Latest News2 hours ago
Afghan forces repulse Taliban attack in Sar-e-Pul
Latest News5 hours ago
Ghani appeals to Taliban to work with govt and not with ‘foreigners’
Latest News3 weeks ago
Taliban seize 17 more districts as fighting intensifies in Afghanistan
Latest News3 weeks ago
Hardline judge wins landslide in Iran presidential vote amid low turnout
Latest News4 weeks ago
Israel’s new government begins, Netanyahu era ends
Latest News4 weeks ago
Turkey should pull troops from Afghanistan under 2020 accord: Taliban spokesman
Latest News4 weeks ago
Taliban issues warning to foreigners over embassies, airport plans
Sola9 hours ago
Sola: End of Foreign forces mission in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: End of US military mission in Afghanistan discussed
Zerbana1 day ago
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Morning News Show4 days ago
Morning News Show: Efforts to resume peace talks between Taliban and Govt discussed
Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: Regional counties concern over security situation in Afghanistan
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
US slips out of Bagram silently without notifying new commander
-
Latest News1 day ago
Taliban says it controls 85% territory of Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
US military withdrawal from Afghanistan more than 90% complete
-
Latest News3 days ago
Badghis governor reports all districts in province have fallen to Taliban
-
Latest News3 days ago
Taliban looted, torched Afghan homes after evicting residents: Watchdog
-
Latest News4 days ago
Germany grants 2,400 visas to Afghan employees, relatives
-
Latest News4 days ago
One dead, 21 wounded in Kandahar car bomb
-
Latest News3 days ago
Haitian president shot dead at home overnight: PM