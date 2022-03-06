Tahawol
Tahawol: Efforts to build Afghanistan’s army discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Doha hosts discussion on Afghanistan crisis
(Last Updated On: March 5, 2022)
Tahawol
Tahawol: US Secretary of State’s concerns over human rights in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: March 3, 2022)
Tahawol
Tahawol: IEA stops evacuation process
(Last Updated On: March 1, 2022)
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Efforts to build Afghanistan’s army discussed
Latest News5 hours ago
IEA seeks foreign aid for Afghan media outlets
Latest News6 hours ago
Afghan schools to be segregated by gender
Science & Technology11 hours ago
Ukrainian websites under ‘nonstop’ attack: cyber watchdog agency
Sport13 hours ago
Dutch football star Clarence Seedorf converts to Islam
Latest News4 weeks ago
Mullah Yaqoob calls on Ulema to help organize and reform army
Latest News4 weeks ago
Dozens of Daesh militants surrender to IEA in Nangarhar: Officials
Latest News3 weeks ago
Education minister says schooling will be provided to all children
Regional3 weeks ago
One killed, 14 injured in Badghis mosque blast
Business4 weeks ago
Chamber meets with IEA to resolve challenges, including tax issues
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Efforts to build Afghanistan’s army discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Doha hosts discussion on Afghanistan crisis
Saar1 day ago
Saar: OIC’s engagement with IEA discussed
Interviews2 days ago
Exclusive Interview with Acting Minister of Agriculture Abdul Rahman Rashid
Saar3 days ago
Saar: UNSC meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Chamber claims corruption, insecurity eradicated in Afghanistan
-
World5 days ago
G7 will seek to seize assets of key Russian elites -Yellen
-
Latest News5 days ago
World Bank board backs using $1 billion in frozen Afghan funds for aid
-
Sport4 days ago
Nike makes online sales unavailable in Russia
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan brothers go on trial in Germany for ‘honour killing’ of sister
-
World4 days ago
‘Biden’s domestic crises have caused a global catastrophe’: Republicans
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Apple says it halts all product sales in Russia
-
Latest News4 days ago
Blinken urges world to press IEA to respect Afghans’ rights