Tahawol
Tahawol: Efforts for recognition of IEA discussed
(Last Updated On: December 19, 2021)
Continue Reading
Tahawol
Tahawol: International conferences on Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: December 17, 2021)
Tahawol
Tahawol: International conferences on Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: December 16, 2021)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Uncertain policies of foreign countries on Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: December 14, 2021)
Latest News9 mins ago
IEA appeals for support from Islamic countries at OIC summit
Latest News58 mins ago
Imran Khan calls for urgent action in order to avoid ‘chaos’ in Afghanistan
Tahawol4 hours ago
Tahawol: Efforts for recognition of IEA discussed
World5 hours ago
Death toll from powerful typhoon in Philippines climbs to 12
COVID-195 hours ago
Global COVID-19 cases surpass 271.9 mln as Omicron variant rages on
Latest News3 weeks ago
Bayat Foundation provides aid to needy people in Bamiyan
Sport4 weeks ago
ACB announces Afghan women’s cricket will remain intact
Business4 weeks ago
IEA says 698 tons of dried fruits exported in last two weeks
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan’s U19s in Group C of 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup
Business3 weeks ago
Export of Afghanistan’s talc resumes: Industrial Association
Tahawol4 hours ago
Tahawol: Efforts for recognition of IEA discussed
Interviews1 day ago
Exclusive interview with Wahidullah Sabawoon, Head of Hizb-e Mutahed Islami Afghanistan
Zerbana1 day ago
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: International conferences on Afghanistan discussed
Zerbana2 days ago
Zerbena: Afghani value against US$ discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA bans use of foreign currencies in bid to stabilize Afghan currency
-
Latest News4 days ago
WFP survey finds about 98% of Afghans not getting enough food
-
Latest News4 days ago
Karzai ‘invited’ IEA into Kabul to stop the chaos in August
-
Latest News4 days ago
Humanitarian aid from Turkmenistan arrives in Herat province
-
Zerbana3 days ago
Zerbena: Turkmenistan pledges to begin implementation of TAPI Gas Pipeline project
-
Latest News4 days ago
US should compensate families of victims killed in drone strike: IEA
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan to host Pakistan for ODI series
-
Business3 days ago
Afghan currency strengthens slightly overnight against US dollar