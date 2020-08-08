Tahawol
Tahawol: Criticism on performance of High Council for National Reconciliation
(Last Updated On: August 8, 2020)
Continue Reading
Tahawol
Tahawol: Peace Consultative Jirga
Tahawol
Tahawol: Peace Consultative Jirga
Tahawol
Tahawol: preparations to start Loya Jirga
Sola1 hour ago
Sola: Peace Consultative Jirga
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Peace Consultative Jirga
Morning News Show2 hours ago
Morning News Show: Peace Consultative Jirga
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Peace Consultative Jirga
Sola2 hours ago
Sola: Peace Consultative Jirga
Latest News4 weeks ago
Dozens killed, wounded as Taliban attack NDS office – Samangan
Latest News4 weeks ago
Russia in contact with Taliban, Haqqani network: US
Business4 weeks ago
World Bank provides $200 million for Afghanistan to protect people, support businesses amid COVID-19
COVID-194 weeks ago
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek test positive for Coronavirus
Interviews4 weeks ago
Exclusive interview with Stefano Pontecorvo, the Senior Civilian Representative of NATO to Afghanistan
Trending
- Morning News Show4 days ago
Morning News Show: 29 killed in Nangarhar prison attack
- Sola3 days ago
Sola: Preparations on Consultative Loya Jirga
- Latest News4 days ago
Hundreds of Daesh and Taliban prisoners on the run after prison siege
- Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Sec. Pompeo talks with Taliban’s political deputy
- Pas az khabar4 days ago
Pas Az Khabar: Nangarhar prison attack ends
- Morning News Show3 days ago
Morning News Show: UN representative competition
- Featured4 days ago
Indian doctor suspected of having been Jalalabad prison car bomber
- Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: Logic in convening consultative Loya Jirga