Tahawol
Tahawol: Concerns over humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: December 23, 2021)
Continue Reading
Tahawol
Tahawol: OIC conference out come for Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: December 21, 2021)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Islamabad hosts OIC summit on Afghanistan crisis
(Last Updated On: December 20, 2021)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Efforts for recognition of IEA discussed
(Last Updated On: December 19, 2021)
Latest News2 hours ago
UNAMA welcomes humanitarian exception around Afghan sanctions
Latest News3 hours ago
Attempted attack on Kabul passport office thwarted: IEA
Tahawol3 hours ago
Tahawol: Concerns over humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan discussed
Latest News3 hours ago
IEA rejects reports of $6 million UN offer to protect the organization’s facilities
World5 hours ago
US Navy seizes arms from Iran ‘likely bound for Yemen’
Latest News4 weeks ago
Bayat Foundation provides aid to needy people in Bamiyan
Sport4 weeks ago
ACB announces Afghan women’s cricket will remain intact
Business3 weeks ago
Export of Afghanistan’s talc resumes: Industrial Association
Latest News3 weeks ago
Security forces rescue girl, arrest 9 kidnappers in Balkh operation
World4 weeks ago
Authorities in Pakistan burn confiscated drugs worth 1.3 billion dollars
Tahawol3 hours ago
Tahawol: Concerns over humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan discussed
Saar20 hours ago
Saar: Concerns over humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan discussed
Zerbana21 hours ago
Zerbena: Japan to donate $100 million to Afghanistan
Saar2 days ago
Saar: US may ease restrictions for aid delivery to Afghanistan
Saar2 days ago
Saar: OIC conference on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
World5 days ago
Blast at Pakistan bank branch constructed on sewage drain kills at least 10
-
Latest News4 days ago
Russia delivers another shipment of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Humanitarian aid from Saudi Arabia arrives in Kabul
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA’s UN ‘appointee’ questions organization’s neutrality
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghan team leaves for UAE for U19 Asia Cup 2021
-
World4 days ago
Death toll from powerful typhoon in Philippines climbs to 12
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA leaders appeal for help as migrant crisis looms
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA appeals for support from Islamic countries at OIC summit