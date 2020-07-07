Connect with us

Tahawol

Tahawol: Concerns on the Taliban prisoners returning to battlefield

Ariana News

Published

2 hours ago

 on

(Last Updated On: July 7, 2020)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Tahawol

Tahawol: Concerns over corruption in Afghan customs

Ariana News

Published

4 hours ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: July 7, 2020)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: gov’t prepares for regional meeting about peace

Ariana News

Published

4 hours ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: July 7, 2020)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Khalilzad talks with Taliban on Afghanistan’s economy

Ariana News

Published

2 days ago

on

July 5, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: July 5, 2020)

Continue Reading

Trending