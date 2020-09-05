Tahawol
Tahawol: Ceasefire key agenda of the first around of intra-Afghan talks
(Last Updated On: September 5, 2020)
Continue Reading
Tahawol
Tahawol: Emphasis on preserving the achievements Afghanistan gained in the last eighteen years
(Last Updated On: September 4, 2020)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Exclusive interview with Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of Hizb-e-Islami Party
(Last Updated On: September 1, 2020)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Members of High Council for National Reconciliation appointed
(Last Updated On: August 31, 2020)
Business41 mins ago
Another shipment of wheat from India arrives at Chabahar Port
Featured57 mins ago
Taliban delegation leaves Pakistan, returns to Doha ‘for talks’
Zerbana2 hours ago
Zerbena: Breshna officials pledge to fight against corruption
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Ceasefire key agenda of the first around of intra-Afghan talks
Featured7 hours ago
Study finds released Taliban prisoners returning to battlefield
Latest News4 weeks ago
Afghan MMA fighter defeats his American opponent
Featured4 weeks ago
Afghan Cricket Board agrees tour of Zimbabwe now ‘not feasible’
Featured4 weeks ago
Thousands raised in fundraising drive for specialist hospital in Kabul
Latest News4 weeks ago
At least 18 dead as Air India repatriation flight crashes on landing
Business5 days ago
Iran launches trade routes through Afghanistan for Central Asia
Zerbana2 hours ago
Zerbena: Breshna officials pledge to fight against corruption
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Ceasefire key agenda of the first around of intra-Afghan talks
Sola22 hours ago
Sola: Afghan peace team yet to head to Doha
Morning News Show1 day ago
Morning News Show Part2: Afghan peace process discussed
Morning News Show1 day ago
Morning News Show Part1: Afghan peace process dicussed
Trending
- Latest News5 days ago
Hekmatyar claims political parties already in talks with Taliban
- Featured3 days ago
Most of 200,000 unaccompanied child migrants are Afghans: Report
- Morning News Show4 days ago
Morning News Show Part1: Announcement of Abdullah’s candidates
- Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: Exclusive interview with Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of Hizb-e-Islami Party
- Featured2 days ago
German military flight turned back after Turkey refused overflight permission
- Featured3 days ago
Pentagon warns China has world’s largest navy and its getting bigger
- Latest News4 days ago
Afghan Air Force chopper carrying bodies of fallen soldiers crashes in Takhar
- Featured4 days ago
Committee approves draft law to include mother’s name on national IDs