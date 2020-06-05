Tahawol
Tahawol: Call for practical steps in Afghan peace process
(Last Updated On: June 5, 2020)
Continue Reading
Tahawol
Tahawol: Efforts underway to kick start intra-Afghan talks
(Last Updated On: June 4, 2020)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Kabul, Washington discuss Afghan peace process
(Last Updated On: June 2, 2020)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Intra-Afghan talks likely to start in next 15 days
(Last Updated On: June 1, 2020)
COVID-192 hours ago
Most media workers in Afghanistan infected by Coronavirus
Latest News3 hours ago
Afghan people want transparency in peace process
Tahawol3 hours ago
Tahawol: Call for practical steps in Afghan peace process
Sola4 hours ago
Sola: Support for continued presence of US forces in Afghanistan
Morning News Show4 hours ago
Morning News Show: Senior US Senator insists withdrawal from Afghanistan
Business4 weeks ago
UN appeals financial aid for vulnerable countries
Latest News4 weeks ago
Khalilzad discusses Afghan peace with Indian officials
Business4 weeks ago
World Bank approves $400 million grant for Afghanistan
Herat4 weeks ago
Ghor protests take six lives
Balkh4 weeks ago
Balkh conditionally lifts movement restrictions amid COVID19 outbreak
Tahawol3 hours ago
Tahawol: Call for practical steps in Afghan peace process
Sola4 hours ago
Sola: Support for continued presence of US forces in Afghanistan
Morning News Show4 hours ago
Morning News Show: Senior US Senator insists withdrawal from Afghanistan
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Efforts underway to kick start intra-Afghan talks
COVID-191 day ago
Coronavirus: Patients share experience
Trending
- Latest News3 days ago
Dr. Ayaz Niazi killed in mosque explosion – Kabul
- Latest News5 days ago
Former Afghan goalkeeper dies of Coronavirus
- Latest News5 days ago
Senior Traffic Police official killed – Kapisa
- Latest News4 days ago
Stefano Pontecorvo takes office as NATO’s SCR in Afghanistan
- Latest News4 days ago
Shaheen: The number of prisoners released by the gov’t is conflicted
- Latest News4 days ago
Taliban gunned down four civilians in Badakhshan: official
- Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan’s population closes to nearly 33 million
- Latest News4 days ago
Ghani, Pompeo discuss next steps in Afghan peace process