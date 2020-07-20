Tahawol
Tahawol: cabinet not introduced, High Reconciliation Council hasn’t started activity yet
(Last Updated On: July 20, 2020)
Continue Reading
Tahawol
Tahawol: Pakistan’s missile attacks in eastern Afghanistan
Tahawol
Tahawol: bargains between Tehran, Kabul to solve border waters’ challenges
Tahawol
Tahawol: Germany’s preparation to host Intra-Afghan Talks
Latest News3 hours ago
Taliban urges US, Afghan gov’t to clarify allegations against 600 controversial prisoners
Sola3 hours ago
Sola: challenges on remaining 600 Taliban prisoners
Zerbana4 hours ago
Zerbena: ‘Destarkhane Meli’ program launched
Morning News Show4 hours ago
Morning News Show: Covid-19 impacts on Afghan economy
Tahawol4 hours ago
Tahawol: cabinet not introduced, High Reconciliation Council hasn’t started activity yet
Live Streaming4 weeks ago
ATN News Live Streaming
Latest News4 weeks ago
25,000 Refugees died in eight years while crossing Meditteranean, says Erdogan
Latest News4 weeks ago
Taliban attack kill 15 pro-government forces in Takhar
Business4 weeks ago
US planning for post-peace agreement in Afghanistan
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan resumes Intl flights after three months of Coronavirus halt
Sola3 hours ago
Sola: challenges on remaining 600 Taliban prisoners
Zerbana4 hours ago
Zerbena: ‘Destarkhane Meli’ program launched
Morning News Show4 hours ago
Morning News Show: Covid-19 impacts on Afghan economy
Tahawol4 hours ago
Tahawol: cabinet not introduced, High Reconciliation Council hasn’t started activity yet
Sola4 hours ago
Sola: challenges about prisoner exchange still remain
Trending
- Morning News Show4 days ago
Morning News Show: Ghani approves security plan to secure Kabul
- Sola4 days ago
Sola: US officials’ stance regarding Afghan peace and war
- Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: Marshall rank granted to Dostum
- Latest News5 days ago
Australia media reveals new war crimes as country braces for report
- Latest News3 days ago
A threat at Kabul’s southern gate: a security overview of Logar province
- Latest News3 days ago
Taliban make big changes ahead of expected talks with Kabul
- Business5 days ago
COVID-19 wreaks havoc on livelihoods of Afghans: World Bank report
- Latest News4 days ago
Top ANSA officials arrested on alleged bribery charge