Tahawol
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s political and security situation discussed
(Last Updated On: August 13, 2021)
Continue Reading
Tahawol
Tahawol: Meetings on Afghan peace in Doha discussed
(Last Updated On: August 12, 2021)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Afghan peace process discussed
(Last Updated On: August 10, 2021)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Fight against corruption in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: August 8, 2021)
Sola10 seconds ago
Sola: Government’s power sharing plan discussed
Tahawol6 mins ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s political and security situation discussed
Latest News3 hours ago
Gov’t imposed via use of military force won’t be recognized: Intl community
Latest News3 hours ago
UK says al-Qaeda could come back to Afghanistan
Latest News5 hours ago
U.S. mobilizes 3,000 troops to Kabul for embassy staff drawdown
Latest News4 weeks ago
Germany, Belgium floods: at least 100 dead, more than 1,000 missing
Business4 weeks ago
US, Afghanistan, Pakistan Uzbekistan form platform for regional cooperation
Latest News4 weeks ago
Pilot killed by unidentified armed men in Parwan
Latest News4 weeks ago
Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban
Latest News4 weeks ago
George W. Bush calls withdrawal of US and NATO troops ‘a mistake’
Sola10 seconds ago
Sola: Government’s power sharing plan discussed
Tahawol6 mins ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s political and security situation discussed
Sola23 hours ago
Sola: US President’s remarks about Afghanistan war discussed
Tahawol23 hours ago
Tahawol: Meetings on Afghan peace in Doha discussed
Morning News Show2 days ago
Morning News Show: Afghan youths demand from the UN
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
‘Sanction Pakistan’ hashtag campaign gathers momentum as Afghans speak out
-
Latest News3 days ago
U.S. says it is up to Afghans to defend country as Taliban take more territory
-
Latest News5 days ago
US B-52 bombers target Taliban in Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Arigato, Tokyo! Athletes praise Japan and Olympic organisers
-
Sport4 days ago
Tearful Messi confirms he is leaving Barcelona, in talks with PSG
-
Latest News5 days ago
Hezbollah chief Nasrallah says group could escalate its response to Israel
-
Latest News5 days ago
US envoy says Taliban attacks contradict Doha deal
-
Business4 days ago
Taliban collecting 200 million AFN daily from captured border posts