Connect with us

Tahawol

Tahawol: Afghanistan’s political and security situation discussed

Ariana News

Published

6 mins ago

 on
(Last Updated On: August 13, 2021)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Tahawol

Tahawol: Meetings on Afghan peace in Doha discussed

Ariana News

Published

23 hours ago

on

August 12, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: August 12, 2021)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Afghan peace process discussed

Ariana News

Published

3 days ago

on

August 10, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: August 10, 2021)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Fight against corruption in Afghanistan discussed

Ariana News

Published

5 days ago

on

August 8, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: August 8, 2021)

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2021 Ariana News. All rights reserved!