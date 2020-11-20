Connect with us

Tahawol

Tahawol: Afghanistan, Pakistan agree on shared vision for peace and stability

Ariana News

Published

2 hours ago

 on

(Last Updated On: November 20, 2020)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Tahawol

Tahawol: Impact of US election outcome on Afghan peace and war

Ariana News

Published

3 weeks ago

on

November 1, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: November 1, 2020)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Parliament reviews documents of cabinet nominees

Ariana News

Published

3 weeks ago

on

November 1, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: November 1, 2020)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Khalilzad emphasizes on immediate political settlement in Afghanistan

Ariana News

Published

4 weeks ago

on

October 26, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: October 26, 2020)

Continue Reading

Trending