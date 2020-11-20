Tahawol
Tahawol: Afghanistan, Pakistan agree on shared vision for peace and stability
(Last Updated On: November 20, 2020)
Continue Reading
Tahawol
Tahawol: Impact of US election outcome on Afghan peace and war
Tahawol
Tahawol: Parliament reviews documents of cabinet nominees
Tahawol
Tahawol: Khalilzad emphasizes on immediate political settlement in Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: October 26, 2020)
Sola1 hour ago
Sola: Progress in intra-Afghan talks in Doha
Pas az khabar2 hours ago
Pas Az Khabar: UK emphasizes troops reduction in Afghanistan
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan, Pakistan agree on shared vision for peace and stability
Latest News3 hours ago
Taliban suffer heavy casualties in Herat: MoD
Latest News5 hours ago
China to launch mission to bring moon samples to earth
Featured4 weeks ago
Imran Khan seeks ban on Islamophobic content on Facebook
Featured4 weeks ago
Turkey’s President Erdogan calls for boycott of French goods
Latest News4 weeks ago
Taliban attack kills 24 soldiers, take several hostages in Nimroz
Featured4 weeks ago
Strikers signs Rashid Khan again for Big Bash League
Featured4 weeks ago
United States records new daily record for COVID-19 cases
Sola1 hour ago
Sola: Progress in intra-Afghan talks in Doha
Pas az khabar2 hours ago
Pas Az Khabar: UK emphasizes troops reduction in Afghanistan
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan, Pakistan agree on shared vision for peace and stability
COVID-192 days ago
Corona: Afghanistan facing second wave of Coronavirus
Pas az khabar3 weeks ago
Pas Az Khabar: Violence increases in the country
Trending
- Latest News4 days ago
Taliban launch attack on Kunduz district center, reinforcements arrive
- Latest News4 days ago
Intl community aid to Afghanistan may be cut off: Atmar
- Latest News3 days ago
Defense chief says he is not sure if peace talks with Taliban will yield results
- Latest News5 days ago
One arrested, one killed in connection with Kabul University attack
- Latest News5 days ago
Trump admits Joe Biden won, but says ‘I concede NOTHING!’
- Latest News4 days ago
Three ministerial candidates present their plans to parliament
- Latest News4 days ago
Ending war, bringing peace is top priority for foreign policy: Atmar
- Business3 days ago
Uzbekistan to resume direct flights to Afghanistan in January