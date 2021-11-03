Connect with us

Tahawol

Tahawol: Afghanistan looming human crisis discussed

Published

3 mins ago

 on
(Last Updated On: November 3, 2021)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Tahawol

Tahawol: US Foreign Minister and Ghani’s last phone conversation discussed

Published

1 day ago

on

November 2, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: November 2, 2021)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Outcomes of Turkmenistan FM’s visit to Kabul discussed

Published

2 days ago

on

November 1, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: November 1, 2021)

Continue Reading

Latest News

Tahawol: G-20 leaders summit discussed

Published

3 days ago

on

October 31, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: October 31, 2021)

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2021 Ariana News. All rights reserved!