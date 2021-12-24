Connect with us

Tahawol

Tahawol: Afghan private sector’s $2.5 billion in frozen assets discussed

Published

18 mins ago

 on
(Last Updated On: December 24, 2021)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Tahawol

Tahawol: UNSC’s resolution about Afghanistan discussed

Published

8 hours ago

on

December 24, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: December 24, 2021)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Concerns over humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan discussed

Published

1 day ago

on

December 23, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: December 23, 2021)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: OIC conference out come for Afghanistan discussed

Published

3 days ago

on

December 21, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: December 21, 2021)

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2021 Ariana News. All rights reserved!