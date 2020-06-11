Connect with us

Tahawol

Tahawol: Afghan peace process discussed

Avatar

Published

2 hours ago

 on

(Last Updated On: June 11, 2020)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Tahawol

Tahawol: Khalilzad in Kabul on Afghan peace process

Avatar

Published

1 day ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: June 10, 2020)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: President Ghani meets Pakistani Chief of Army Staff

Avatar

Published

2 days ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: June 9, 2020)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Diplomatic tensions between Kabul, Islamabad

Avatar

Published

5 days ago

on

June 7, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: June 7, 2020)

Continue Reading

Trending