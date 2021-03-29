Tahawol
Tahawol: 50 percent of government revenue reportedly missing
(Last Updated On: March 29, 2021)
Tahawol
Tahawol: NATO military presence in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Regional countries’ role in Afghan peace process discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: The Istanbul summit discussed
(Last Updated On: March 23, 2021)
Tahawol53 seconds ago
Pas az khabar12 mins ago
Pas Az Khabar: Heart of Asia summit on Afghanistan begins
Latest News1 hour ago
Draft Dushanbe declaration discussed at Heart of Asia meeting
Latest News2 hours ago
Two die, 20 injured in ‘wedding-car races’
Business2 hours ago
Traffic in Suez Canal resumes after stranded ship refloated
Latest News4 weeks ago
Arrival of ‘sticky bombs’ in Indian Kashmir sets off alarm bells
Latest News3 weeks ago
Yemen’s Houthis attack Saudi oil heartland with drones, missiles
Latest News3 weeks ago
US to present honorary IWOC Award to slain Afghan women
Latest News4 weeks ago
Iran rejects EU offer to host direct nuclear talks with US
Business4 weeks ago
SIGAR finds over $2 billion in capital assets wasted in Afghanistan
Tahawol54 seconds ago
Pas az khabar12 mins ago
Pas Az Khabar: Heart of Asia summit on Afghanistan begins
Morning News Show6 hours ago
Morning News Show: Civilian casualties in Khost discussed
Sola1 day ago
Sola: Preparations for Istanbul Summit discussed
Pas az khabar1 day ago
Pas Az Khabar: New Coronavirus diagnostic center discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Biden says ‘May 1 deadline’ is hard in terms of tactical reasons
-
COVID-194 days ago
Bill Gates says world should be back to normal by end-2022
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan forces need US assistance to combat Taliban: Special Ops General
-
Featured4 days ago
US lawmaker claims Biden looking to keep counter-terrorism troops in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan govt prepares peace road map for Turkey summit: Ghani adviser
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan conducts successful test launch of Shaheen 1-A ballistic missile
-
Latest News3 days ago
U.S. spy agencies warn Biden of possible Taliban takeover of Afghanistan
-
Latest News2 days ago
Mohib warns of civil war if peace process fails