Taekwondo federation to appeal COVID-related Olympic disqualification

(Last Updated On: May 25, 2021)

Afghanistan’s Taekwondo Federation said that it hopes the country still has a chance to participate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games despite having missed out on qualifying last week in Jordan.

Federation head, Najibullah Sikandari stated that Afghanistan would submit an appeal to the International Taekwondo Federation (ITF) on their disqualification ruling.

According to Sikandari, Afghanistan could send a team to the Olympics if the ITF grants the country a White Card after the national team missed the 2021 Asian Taekwondo Olympic Qualification Tournament for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The team was forced to pull out after three members tested positive for COVID-19.

According to protocol, when 50 percent of a team tests positive for COVID-19 all team members are disqualified.

Sikandari, however, stated: “No one or organization including the General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports, the National Olympic Committee, and the National Taekwondo Federation can be blamed for 50 percent of the team testing positive.”

He added that the Afghan athletes have been practicing under strict COVID-19 safety and hygiene regulations over the past few months in order to participate at the Olympics.

Farzad Mansoori, a member of the team who missed qualifications, said he hopes the team will be given a waiver and be allowed to take part at the Games.

The Taekwondo Federation – which has gained three Olympic medals so far – is one of the most popular and promising sports federations in Afghanistan.

The Afghan National Para-Taekwondo Team meanwhile also took part in last week’s qualifiers but failed to qualify for the Tokyo Games.

However, three team members won bronze medals in their categories.

Zakia Khodadadi, a female member of the team, in the 43kg weight category; Zabihullah Haidary, in the 44kg weight category; and Matin Hotak in the 43kg weight category all won bronze medals.