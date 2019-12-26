Tadamichi Yamamoto: Peace is Crucial for the Future of Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: December 26, 2019)

Head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), Tadamichi Yamamoto supported the Intra-Afghan peace talks in a statement on Thursday.

“I welcome the efforts made by the people of Afghanistan and other key actors to make progress and realize direct intra-Afghan talks. While recognizing the many challenges to be addressed in any peace efforts, the United Nations remains committed to supporting an inclusive Afghan-led process that upholds the human rights of all citizens and leads to sustainable peace. Peace is crucial for the future of Afghanistan,” said Yamamoto in the statement.

It is stated in the statement that the war in Afghanistan continues to take an appalling toll on civilians. “I recognize with extreme sadness that civilian casualties recently surpassed 100,000 in the past 10 years alone, from the time the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) began systematic documentation of civilian casualties in 2009 to the present,” Yamamoto added to the statement.

The UNAMA statement emphasizes that whatever the outcome of the presidential election may be, peace will be the issue of paramount importance to the new administration.

Furthermore, the statement adds that the United Nations maintains that intra-Afghan talks which include women and youth are essential for an Afghan-owned peace process and are fundamental to all ongoing peace efforts. Through local peace initiatives in Afghanistan, UNAMA has been working with communities across the country to support the peaceful resolution of long-standing disputes over land, water, and other key resources, and they will continue to do so.

Yamamoto adds, “The United Nations urges those participating in all peace efforts to consider the millions of ordinary Afghans, especially the victims of the conflict, who want a chance to live in peace so they can rebuild their lives in a country that is stable, just and economically prosperous, and where their human rights are protected.”

In this statement, the United Nations urges all stakeholders to seek ways to reduce levels of violence, especially the violence which harms civilians, on the way to a lasting political settlement and a permanent ceasefire.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan is a political UN mission established at the request of the Government of Afghanistan to assist it and the people of Afghanistan in laying the foundations for sustainable peace and development.