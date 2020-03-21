Tadamichi in his farewell note: I depart Kabul with one wish “for peace to return to Afghanistan”

(Last Updated On: March 21, 2020)

Tadamichi Yamamoto, special representative of the UN’s secretary-general for Afghanistan, says in a press release March 21st, 2020, “I depart Kabul with one wish, a wish that I share with millions of Afghans: for peace to return to Afghanistan.”

He wishes 2020 to be the year that the war ends and Afghans can look forward with hope to a peaceful and flourishing society. Tadamichi says in the release, “It has been a rare privilege and honor to head the UN family in Afghanistan in the service of all Afghan people.” “After completing my assignment of more than five years I extend profound thanks to my colleagues and so many Afghan and international partners and friends,” says Tadamichi. He acknowledges through his wish note that the challenges remain daunting, nonetheless, he underlines that “I have every confidence that they can be overcome because of the Afghan people’s capabilities, for which I have a great admiration.” He concludes his statement with a promise that the United Nations will be there for the Afghan people in the time ahead.