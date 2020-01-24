Synopsis of DoD report to US Congress on Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: January 24, 2020)

The US Department of Defense, Thursday posted on its official website that it had provided the semiannual report, “Enhancing Security and Stability in Afghanistan,” to the Congress. The report covers events June 1 through November 30, 2019.

The report writes, “The principal goal of the U.S. strategy in Afghanistan remains a durable and inclusive political settlement to the war that protects the United States homeland from terrorist attacks. The Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation, Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, leads the effort for a political settlement with the Taliban. The military mission in Afghanistan remains in support of diplomatic efforts to achieve such a political settlement and conduct counterterrorism operations.”

The report further adds that the US and its allies supported the Afghan National Forces in a focused military campaign against the Taliban to pave the ground for reconciliation which has helped prevent the Taliban from seizing any provincial capitals in 2019.

It also says that challenges such as corruption, attrition and executing logistics planning within the Afghan forces remain a focus of advisory efforts at all levels.

The report also underlines, “The US remains fully committed to the Resolute Support mission and our Afghan partners, as we work to ensure Afghanistan never again become a safe haven for terrorists.