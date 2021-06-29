Latest News
Swiss beat France on penalties to reach Euro 2020 last eight
Switzerland’s Yann Sommer saved France striker Kylian Mbappe’s penalty to secure a 5-4 shootout win over the world champions following a thrilling 3-3 draw after extra time on Monday to reach the Euro 2020 quarter-finals where they will meet Spain.
On a memorable evening for Swiss football, the so-called Nati repeatedly beat the odds, coming from 3-1 down with two goals in the final five minutes to force extra time and eventually penalties.
It was Switzerland’s first knockout stage victory at a tournament since 1938 and the first time they have made the last eight since the 1954 World Cup which they hosted. They will next face Spain on Friday in St Petersburg.
“Honestly I am still in shock,” said Sommer, who became the most capped Swiss keeper with 65 international appearances.
“We showed courage, heart, we left everything out there. When you come back from two goals down against the world champions it is just unbelievable, and then to win on penalties, I could not be prouder of the way we did it.”
France, who had started with an unusual three-man defence and lacked any real bite up front in the first half, looked to be heading for victory when Karim Benzema struck twice in two minutes early in the second half.
He latched on to Mbappe’s through ball in the 57th minute to cancel out Switzerland’s first-half lead from Haris Seferovic’s header.
Benzema then headed home from near the goal-line two minutes later to take his tournament tally to four as France grabbed control of the game only minutes after the Swiss missed a 55th minute penalty and the chance to go 2-0 up when Hugo Lloris saved Ricardo Rodriguez’s spot kick.
By the time Paul Pogba curled a sensational shot into the top corner in the 75th minute to make it 3-1 for France, who had reverted to a four-man backline in the second half, few believed the momentum could shift once more.
“Nobody believed in us anymore at that stage,” Sommer said. “But before the game we had said no matter what happens in the game, it doesn’t matter if we’re down, or if things are going well, we play until the end.
“We felt France had become a bit complacent and maybe thought they had already won it. So we used that to our advantage.”
Seferovic sneaked into the box again to head in his second goal with five minutes left and substitute Mario Gavranovic beat Lloris to snatch a 90th-minute equaliser and force extra time after France substitute Kingsley Coman’s drive hit the bar.
Olivier Giroud twice came close for France having come off the bench but the game was to be resolved on penalties where Sommer swatted Mbappe’s spot kick away after five Swiss players had scored to earn their first ever tournament shootout win.
The result means France coach Didier Deschamps will miss out on becoming the first man to win World Cup and Euro titles both as a player and a coach.
“It is my responsibility and I told the players that I assume it,” Deschamps, who won the 2018 World Cup with France, said of the shock loss.
“When France win merit goes always to the players. When things are less good then it is my responsibility. But that’s the way sport is. You have to accept it even if it hurts.”
Well-organized intelligence agency leads Taliban on battlefields: Omer
The Afghan government has accused the Taliban of being a proxy force for an intelligence agency which “provides the group with equipment and facilities.”
Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Waheed Omer, President Ghani’s advisor and director-general of the Office of Public and Strategic Affairs, stated that a well-organized intelligence agency is leading Taliban war across the country.
Omer, however, did not elaborate on the agency.
The Taliban has also rejected the claims.
His remarks come a day after Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed admitted that the families of Taliban live in his country, including in areas around the capital, Islamabad, and that members of the insurgent group receive medical treatment in local hospitals.
“Taliban families live here, in Pakistan, in Rawat, Loi Ber, Bara Kahuh, and Tarnol,” Rashid told the Urdu-language network citing the names of Islamabad suburbs. “Sometimes their dead bodies arrive and sometimes they come here in hospitals to get medical treatment,” he said.
Meanwhile, Presidential Advisor Omer stated: “The Taliban fights for and being funded by a well-organized intelligence agency, and their wounded are being treated across the border [Pakistan].”
“The United States is aware of the issue. And we do not see the genuine commitment of Pakistan [to Afghanistan],” Omer noted.
Afghanistan presents “Unseen Afghanistan” to UN
UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Afghanistan Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Adela Raz Monday unveil a gift to the UN from the government of Afghanistan.
“Today truly concludes my work and provides the final legacy as the Ambassador and Representative of Afghanistan to the UN. I was pleased to make Afghanistan’s official gift to the UN possible – “the Unseen Afghanistan.” It is the only gift on display and the 1st since 1963 when a table with Lapis inlay was gifted, Raz tweeted.
The painting gift was unveiled at UN headquarter today.
“The gift is the culmination of a 2-year process. I sincerely thank my colleagues Afghan Mission UN for their tireless work to present the gift to Secretary-General António Guterres; and sincere gratitude to Omaid Sharifi, for his generosity to accept our request and make the painting.” Raz tweeted.
The artwork titled “the Unseen Afghanistan” was created by ArtLords [an activist artist group] based in Kabul.
“When walking through the hallways of the UN, one will now see this beautiful painting commemorating Afghanistan’s empathy, love, cultural heritage and transformation,” Raz said.
The calligraphy, a poem by Rumi, says “let’s not sew anything but love & friendship in this pure land.” She added.
For the first time, the United Nations headquarters in New York City is adorned with a large painting from Afghanistan. The ArtLords Institute in cooperation with the Embassy of Afghanistan in the United Nations presented the design of this painting six months ago and after approval and during the legal and diplomatic process, the artist in Kabul began to paint it.
This painting that represents values, identity; the present and future realities of Afghanistan are designed with modern and historical design and painted by young and experienced male and female painters of the art institution in Kabul for a month.
In the work of this painting, soil samples of 34 provinces of Afghanistan have been collected and used, and colors have been prepared and used in accordance with the natural landscapes, faces, and national identity of Afghanistan.
The painting is four meters long and two meters wide and is permanently installed and decorated in a special place at the United Nations Headquarters in New York as a symbol of Afghanistan’s national identity.
The inauguration ceremony took place on June 28, 2021, in New York in the presence of UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Adela Raz Afghanistan envoy in UN, National and international diplomats, and head of the Art Institute, which for Afghanistan, the diplomatic community; Its art and culture are important and proud.
“I want to reassure you of our strong commitment to support Afghanistan. Our strong commitment to the ppl of Afghanistan. And to make sure that these trying times will lead to a new era, peace, prosperity, and human rights for the people of Afghanistan that are so dear to my heart,” said Guterres.
Taliban accuses govt of not being interested in peace talks
The Taliban’s spokesman in Doha, Qatar, Mohammad Naeem, on Tuesday accused the Afghan Republic’s negotiating team of not being interested in moving peace talks forward.
In a video message Tuesday, Naeem said: “Although the two sides had held a number of joint meetings after Eid, the government delegation was not interested in talks and was probably looking forward to [President Ashraf] Ghani and [High Council for National Reconciliation Chairman Abdullah] Abdullah’s visit to the US.”
Naeem also accused the government’s delegation of leaking information about the peace discussions to the media, and of passing on details around the talks between contact groups to foreign countries.
He said this gave the wrong impression that the Taliban was not interested in talks.
According to Naeem, the Taliban see the peace process as a responsibility, but stated the Afghan Republic was using it as a propaganda tool. He accused government of issuing false “poisonous” propaganda that was contradictory to the peace process.
Talks got off to a good start in September last year but within weeks had all but stalled. In the ensuing months, small groups from both teams have met but no real progress has been achieved.
