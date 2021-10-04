Latest News
Swedish artist who drew blasphemous caricature dies in car crash
Swedish cartoonist Lars Vilks, known for his blasphemous depiction of Prophet Mohammed, died in a car accident along with police officers who had been assigned to protect him.
Vilks, lived under police protection after his 2007 blasphemous depiction.
The 75-year-old and two police officers were killed in a collision with an oncoming truck on Sunday, Swedish police confirmed.
“This is being investigated like any other road accident. Because two policemen were involved, an investigation has been assigned to a special section of the prosecutor’s office,” said a police spokesperson, adding that there was no suspicion of foul play.
The accident occurred near the small town Markaryd when the car Vilks was travelling in crashed into an oncoming truck.
Al Qaeda had offered a $100,000 reward for Vilks’ murder.
The depiction also sparked diplomatic friction, with Sweden’s then prime minister Fredrik Reinfeldt meeting ambassadors from several Muslim countries to ease tensions.
In 2015, Vilks survived a gun attack at a free-speech conference in Copenhagen that left a Danish film director dead.
Afghan Film emphasis on making serials based on Afghanistan realities
The new director of Afghan Film has said the emphasis on the filming of serials will be based on the realities of Afghanistan.
Jawed Afghan, the new director of Afghan Films, was recently appointed by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), and says that he will develop the directorate of Afghan Film and, using its past capabilities, show the true story of Afghanistan to the world.
The director of Afghan Film emphasized the increase in the number of employees of this institution and the production of new films.
Afghan Film is Afghanistan’s main government cinema institution, which has been around for decades and has played an important role in supporting and strengthening Afghan cinema.
In previous regimes, this institution made many films; in the previous government, the focus was on making new films.
Previously, Sahraa Karimi was the head of this institution, but now a new head has been appointed by the Islamic Emirate. The director of Afghan Film promises that the organization will make films and series based on the true narratives of Afghanistan.
“The Afghan Film is an important directorate and we will work hard on the procedures given to us by our leaders so that the Afghan Film can progress,” Afghan told Ariana News.
Although the director of Afghan Film does not say anything about the continued presence of female staff in the film industry, but he emphasized that the employees of this institution will continue their work as in the past and using the past capacities, the current narratives of the country will be shown to the world.
“For those who have worked here before and are qualified, we want them to work with us so that we can work together to show the people and the world a true picture of Afghanistan,” said Jawed Afghan.
Afghan Film is considered one of the most important directorates in the production of Afghan films; an office whose archive also narrates the history of Afghanistan. But it is not yet clear what type of films and series this directorate will make and whether it will be allowed to reopen cinemas in Afghanistan.
Sahraa Karimi and her family arrived in Kyiv, two days after the IEA took control of Kabul.
Afghan Film also known as Afghan Film Organization is Afghanistan’s state-run film company, established in 1968.
IEA forces destroy Daesh cell in north of Kabul
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan forces destroyed a Daesh cell in the north of Kabul late on Sunday, a spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said, after a blast outside a mosque in the Afghan capital killed and wounded a number of civilians.
There was no confirmation that the operation was directly connected with Sunday’s blast, which appeared to be the most serious attack in the Afghan capital since the withdrawal of U.S. forces at the end of August.
Daesh (ISIS-K), has already claimed to have carried out attacks on IEA targets and remains unreconciled to the IEA which swept to victory over the Western-backed government in Kabul in August.
IEA spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said a special unit carried out an operation against Daesh elements in Kabul’s PD17, in the city’s north late on Sunday.
“The Daesh base was entirely destroyed and all of the Daesh members inside were killed as a result of this decisive and successful attack,” Mujahid tweeted early on Monday.
Earlier, reports emerged of heavy clashes in the area and residents confirmed they had heard explosions and gunfire during the night, Reuters reported.
Daesh has not said anything yet.
Reporting from the scene on Monday, an Ariana News reporter said that as a result of Sunday night’s clashes, a number of residential houses were damaged.
The area is now under the control of IEA forces.
No civilian casualties have been reported so far.
Bamiyan potato farmers appeal for help to store and sell their produce
Bamiyan potato farmers have called on the government to help develop and secure a stable market for their produce and to build more cold storage facilities for them.
According to the farmers, a shortage of cold storage units and the lack of a stable market has had a negative impact on them financially.
“We want markets, we want peace and we want employment,” a farmer said.
“People buy [potatoes] for 120 AFN ($1.34) to 150 AFN ($1.68) [per 7kg] in Mazar-e-Sharif; here it is available at 100 AFN ($1.1) or 90 AFN ($1),” another farmer added.
Bamiyan is Afghanistan’s largest potato-growing province, and produces around 300,000 tons of potatoes each year.
About 2,000 small and large storage facilities have been built to store potatoes over the past few years and these farmers supply about 50 percent of Afghanistan’s domestic demand.
About 80 percent of the people in Bamiyan are farmers, who mainly grow potatoes – which also make up a large part of Bamiyan residents’ diet.
