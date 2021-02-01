Sweden’s PM pledges support to peace process

(Last Updated On: February 1, 2021)

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven said Monday that Sweden supports a peace process that would preserve the hard-gained achievements of the past two decades.

President Ashraf Ghani and Stefan Löfven held a phone conversation on Monday morning and discussed the Afghan peace process.

Löfven stressed the need to proceed with a focus on a ceasefire, human rights, and women’s participation in the process.

“Sweden remains strongly committed to the people of Afghanistan,” Löfven said.

“A ceasefire and end to conflict and bloodshed in Afghanistan is our priority, and Sweden would support a peace process that could lead to preserving the achievements of the past two decades,” the Swedish PM said.

“We support a sovereign, democratic and united Afghanistan,” he emphasized.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Palace said in a statement that Ghani thanked Sweden for its assistance to Afghanistan over the years, “especially in the field of education and health, as well as its support within the framework of the Resolute Support Mission.”