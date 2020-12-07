Suspects arrested in connection with assassination of military prosecutor

(Last Updated On: December 7, 2020)

First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said on Monday after his daily 6.30am security meeting that police had arrested three suspects in connection with the assassination of a prosecutor in Kabul.

Gunmen shot Pamir Faizi, head of the investigation unit of the military attorney’s office, near the Marshal Fahim Military Academy in the west of Kabul on Sunday morning.

“Eyewitnesses say that one of the suspects looks a lot like the person who targeted Pamir. Weapons were found in the homes of suspects,” Saleh said.

While concerns have been growing over targeted killings in Kabul, Saleh said that the issue of security for prosecutors was discussed at Monday’s session.

“For another week, in consultation with prosecutors – national security and police – measures are being taken for prosecutors,” Saleh added.

Faizi was a graduate of law and political science and had studied at a police academy. He had served in security agencies for 15 years.

This comes after a Supreme Court judge was assassinated in Kabul on Friday.

Abdul Jamil was shot dead after Friday prayers outside a mosque in the Rahman Mina neighborhood in PD8.