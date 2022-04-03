Latest News
Suspected thief hurls grenade into Kabul money exchange market
A suspected thief lobbed a grenade into the Shahzadah Market, the country’s largest currency exchange center, in Kabul and wounded at least 10 people.
Abdul Rahman Zirak, spokesman for the market confirmed that at least one explosion took place.
The ministry of interior also confirmed the incident and said an investigation has been launched into the incident.
Ministry officials said an investigation has been launched into the incident and security forces are searching the area for the culprit.
meanwhile, officials at Kabul emergency hospital said in a tweet that at least 57 people wounded in today’s explosion in Sarai Shahzada were taken to their hospital. They said 30 have been admitted.
WHO raises concern over increase in measles among Afghan children
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday warned that measles is on the rise among children in Afghanistan and that so far this year, at least 43,000 children have contracted the disease.
Of this, 214 children have died in the past three months from measles, WHO reported.
According to WHO, five percent of these deaths are children under the age of five, which is higher than last year.
While the Ministry of Health has not confirmed these numbers, officials have confirmed an outbreak of the disease and reported cases in Kunduz, Kabul and Helmand provinces.
According to health ministry statistics, Kunduz with 1,997 cases, Kabul with 1,696 cases and Helmand with 1,495 cases have the highest number of reported cases in the country.
Officials said they are planning to roll out a vaccination drive in the next few months.
“We have had the most measles cases this year, and we are trying to launch a vaccination campaign by May this year,” said Javid Hazher, a spokesman for the ministry.
In mid-March this year, WHO launched a measles vaccination campaign in Afghanistan. But a WHO official said that the campaign reached only a small percentage of the child population in the country.
He said 1.2 million Afghan children were vaccinated during this campaign.
The World Food Program (WFP) meanwhile recently reported that 23 million Afghans lack food security and that the crisis is deepening, which could increase the number of children suffering from malnutrition and measles.
IEA takes massive anti-drug step, bans poppy cultivation
In a major crackdown on illegal practices in the country, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) supreme leader on Sunday issued a decree banning the cultivation of poppies.
According to the decree, “all Afghans are informed that from now on, cultivation of poppy has been strictly prohibited across the country.
“If anyone violates the decree, the crop will be destroyed immediately and the violator will be treated according to the Sharia law,” read the decree.
The decree stated that in addition to this, usage, transportation, trade, export and import of all types of narcotics such as alcohol, heroin, Tablet K (which can contain methamphetamine and/or heroin), hashish and all drug manufacturing factories in Afghanistan are strictly banned.
The decree noted that “enforcement of this decree is mandatory” . In addition, anyone breaking this law with be “prosecuted and punished”.
Afghanistan has long been known as the biggest opium producer in the world and according to a UN study last year, the country accounted for at least 85 percent of global opium production in 2020 and supplied some 80% of all opiate users in the world.
United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said in a November report that the 2021 opium harvest, completed in July, marked the fifth year in a row with production at historic highs of more than 6,000 tons, potentially yielding up to 320 tons of pure heroin to be trafficked to markets around the world.
UNODC estimated in its report that income from opiates in Afghanistan amounted to some $1.8-$2.7 billion in 2021 but noted that much larger sums are accrued along illicit drug supply chains outside Afghanistan.
The report also noted that at the end of the annual opium cultivation season in July 2021, the area under opium poppy cultivation in Afghanistan was estimated at 177,000 hectares.
Opium poppy cultivation has been increasing steadily over the past two decades, with an average rise of 4,000 hectares each year since systematic monitoring began in 1994 – albeit with strong yearly fluctuations.
Estimated opium production in 2021 was 6,800 tons or 8 percent more
than in 2020, meaning production has exceeded 6,000 tons for an unprecedented fifth consecutive year.
This amount of opium could be converted into some 270-320 tons of pure heroin, UNODC stated.
Trump casually suggests returning to Afghanistan at Michigan rally
At a Save America Rally in Michigan on Saturday, former US President Donald Trump mused about returning American muscle to Afghanistan. He referenced the military gear America left behind when forces withdrew in August and said, “maybe we ought to go in and take it back.”
American media reported that attendees cheered loudly as Trump referenced leaving the “finest military equipment in the world” as the “dumbest thing I’ve ever seen.”
Trump issued an order to withdraw troops from Afghanistan just days after losing the November 8, 2020 presidential election, having negotiated an agreement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in February 2020 to pull out.
