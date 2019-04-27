Survey Reveals Women Demand for More Role during Peace Talks

(Last Updated On: April 27, 2019)

Afghanistan’s Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) urges the Afghan government, members of the Consultative Loya Jirga on Peace, and other institutions to work for strengthening the women role during the peace process.

Therefore, the AIHRC has conducted a survey regarding the role of women in the Afghan peace process in 33 provinces of Afghanistan.

Participants of the survey have told that sustainable peace, rule of law, justice, the increased role of women in peace talks, access to human rights, and investigation of crimes are among the most important issues for the women.

Sima Samar, the Head of AIHRC on Saturday told Ariana News that “if women remained in the sideline that is not a peace agreement but a deal between men”.

Ms. Samar also expressed her concerns regarding the women role in the peace process between the Afghan government and the Taliban insurgent group.

She reasoned that if justice is not implemented in the country, the war will continue. According to Ms. Samar, the victims will try to revenge.

Participants of the survey have also called on the Afghan government, Members of the Consultative Peace Jirga and other institutions to respect women demands in the peace process in order to legitimize the process.