Survey of First 3,000km Rail Line Completed in Afghanistan: AfRA

Afghanistan Railway Authority (AfRA) says survey on the first 3,000km railway line has been completed in Afghanistan and that efforts are underway to provide further financial facilities for starting the project.

Railway projects considered to be extremely important for enhancing Afghanistan’s exports and the overall economic growth as according to AfRA it will allow Afghan products to get access to global markets.

“It [the project] consists of four corridors which would roundly cover Afghanistan,” said Mirwais Ghafoori, an official of AfRA. “[The corridors] would connect Afghanistan to its neighbors and thereafter, to global markets.”

The railway project is the most important and speedy transport alternative. It increases Afghan exports and connects Afghanistan with neighboring countries, according to Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI).

“Lot of works has been done so far but still it is not enough, further efforts should be made in this regard. Afghanistan Railway Authority has been successful despite of being a new organization,” said Khan Jan Alokozay, deputy head of ACCI.“Now we have more facilities at Hairatan port in Mazar-e-Sharif and Aqina port [in Faryab].”

This comes as Afghanistan’s transportation and transit had been heavily relied to a single country in the past. But now officials say it has many alternatives to neighboring countries and international markets.