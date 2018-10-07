Survey Finds U.S. 17 Years War in Afghanistan A “Failure”

(Last Updated On: October 7, 2018)

A new Pew Research Center survey finds that the U.S. has failed than succeeded in achieving its goals after 17 years of war in Afghanistan.

The Pew survey, conducted September 18-24 among 1,754 US adults, showed that 49 percent believe the US has mostly failed to achieve its goals in the Afghan War, with 35 percent saying it’s mostly succeeded. Approximately 16 percent of survey participants said they didn’t know if the US has failed or succeeded.

Further, only 45 percent of respondents said the US made the right decision back in 2001 to use military force to respond to the September 11 attacks, and 39 percent said it was the wrong decision. That’s down from 69 percent in 2006 who approved of the US response, and 83 percent in 2002, a few months after the war began.

Meanwhile, the former National Security Adviser, Dr. Rangin Dadfar Spanta declared that the new strategy of Donald Trump’s administration had no positive result in Afghanistan.

“The new strategy of U.S. toward Afghanistan has not changed the security situation in Afghanistan and there is still instability in the country,” Spanta said.

However, analysts are said to believe that the main problem of Afghanistan’s war is Pakistan’s support from terrorists.

American experts also believe that the U.S. government has no plans to pull American troops from Afghanistan because the years-long war in the country provides the Pentagon with an “endless” source of money.