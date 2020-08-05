COVID-19
Survey finds at least 10 million Afghans infected with COVID-19
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health said Wednesday that 10 million people have been infected with COVID-19 in the country.
Addressing a press conference, acting Health Minister Jawad Osmani said according to a survey conducted across the country, 31.5 percent of Afghans – which is about 10 million people – have contracted the Coronavirus.
He said the survey had been based on antibody tests on people across the country, with technical support from the World Health Organisation.
Osmani said that 11,500 people from 34 provinces participated in the survey.
The highest infection rate was in Kabul where more than half of the city’s five million population was thought to have been infected.
Osmani said 37 percent of the population in cities and 27 percent of the population in villages have been infected with the virus.
“The studies divided 34 provinces of the country into nine zones, of which Kabul as a zone – 53 percent of its total population is affected by the Coronavirus.
He said 42.9 percent of the total population in eastern provinces had been infected along with 36.3 percent of the population in central provinces, 34.1 percent in the north and 32.4 percent of the total population in northeastern provinces.
He also said the survey found that 25.3 percent of children had contracted the virus. That was 24.2 percent of all boys in the country and 26.8 percent of all girls.
With the adult population, 35.2 percent had contracted the virus. This meant 33.9 percent of all men in the country had contracted COVID-19 and 37.2 percent of all women had been infected.
But the country of around 32 million people has only limited testing capacity and has an official recorded number of cases of just under 37,000.
Earlier Wednesday, the Ministry of Public Health announced its daily updates and said 36,782 people had so far tested positive for COVID-19.
The ministry stated that so far 1,288 people had died of the virus while 25,556 had recovered.
The ministry meanwhile warned people of a second wave of the pandemic, asking the public to fully adhere to precautionary measures to prevent the continued spread of the virus.
“A second wave of the infection is happening everywhere in the world and we cannot be an exception. We will use the findings of this survey to better prepare ourselves for a possible second wave,” Osmani said.
More than 18 million people worldwide have been infected with the virus since it first emerged in China late last year.
The virus entered Afghanistan in February as thousands of migrants returned from neighbouring Iran, which at the time was the region’s worst-hit nation for the virus.
Since then Afghanistan has been ravaged by COVID-19.
A survey on the mortality rate of coronavirus in Afghanistan is now under way.
COVID-19
World Bank approves COVID-19 aid package of $380m for Afghanistan
The World Bank has approved a financial package of $380 million to help Afghanistan cushion the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Afghan families.
The money will go towards helping households, support critical food supply chains, and provide emergency support to farmers.
The aid package, from dozens of donors, is made up of two grants that will go towards specific projects.
#خبر: بانک جهانی امروز بسته جدید کمک مالی بلاعوض به ارزش مجموعی ۳۸۰ میلیون دالر امریکایی را به منظور کاهش اثرات اقتصادی ویروس کووید-۱۹ بالای خانواده های فقیر و بی بضاعت و تامین مصوونیت غذایی در افغانستان تصویب کرد. جزییات بیشتر این خبر را اینجا بخوانید:https://t.co/L5qr0XmtVb pic.twitter.com/LnkVOB8VPu
— World Bank South Asia (@WorldBankSAsia) August 5, 2020
“The living conditions of millions of Afghan families have severely worsened due to the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Henry Kerali, World Bank Country Director for Afghanistan.
“These grants will help the Government of Afghanistan address the urgent needs of most households and ensure that Afghan farmers can continue to produce food at a time when imports and exports are severely disrupted. This will extend economic opportunities and create jobs for the wider rural population,” he said.
A $280 million grant will fund the COVID-19 Relief Effort for Afghan Communities and Households (REACH) Project.
This project will benefit some 2.9 million households across Afghanistan.
The second grant, of $100 million, will fund the Emergency Agriculture and Food Supply Project (EATS).
The project aims to improve food security by increasing local food production and strengthening critical commercial food supply chains, especially wheat as the staple crop for over 70 percent of the Afghan population.
The project will also provide short-term employment in rural areas in the development of productive assets such as irrigation schemes.
In rural areas, measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have disrupted farming, leaving Afghan farmers unable to sow their crops on time, while in urban areas food prices are rising with shortages of food supply becoming more urgent.
According to the World Bank, the COVID-19 Relief Effort for Afghan Communities and Households Project will be implemented through the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development (MRRD), the Independent Directorate for Local Governance (IDLG), and the Kabul Municipality.
COVID-19
Anxious WHO implores world to ‘do it all’ in long war on COVID-19
COVID-19
No end in sight to COVID crisis, its impact will last for ‘decades’
The World Health Organization’s emergency committee has warned that there is no end in sight yet to the COVID-19 public health crisis that has so far infected more than 17 million people and killed over 650,000 people.
Following its fourth emergency meeting, the emergency committee, convened by the WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, “unanimously agreed” the outbreak still constitutes a public health emergency of international concern.
In a statement issued on Saturday, the WHO highlighted the “anticipated lengthy duration” of the pandemic, noting “the importance of sustained community, national, regional, and global response efforts.”
‘Once-in-a-century health crisis’
“The pandemic is a once-in-a-century health crisis, the effects of which will be felt for decades to come”, Tedros told the Committee in his opening remarks on Friday.
“Many countries that believed they were past the worst are now grappling with new outbreaks. Some that were less affected in the earliest weeks are now seeing escalating numbers of cases and deaths. And some that had large outbreaks have brought them under control.”
The Committee made a range of recommendations to both WHO and Member States.
It advised the agency to continue to mobilize global and regional multilateral organizations and partners for COVID-19 preparedness and response and to support Member States in maintaining health services, while also accelerating the research and eventual access to diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines.
It advised countries to support these research efforts, including through funding.
The committee also advised countries to strengthen public health policies to identify cases, and improve speedy contact tracing, “including in low-resource, vulnerable, or high-risk settings and to maintain essential health services with sufficient funding, supplies, and human resources.”
Countries were also advised by the committee to implement proportionate measures and advice on travel, based on risk assessments, and to review these measures regularly.
Survey finds at least 10 million Afghans infected with COVID-19
World Bank approves COVID-19 aid package of $380m for Afghanistan
Indian doctor suspected of having been Jalalabad prison car bomber
Toll expected to rise in blast that shook Beirut, killing 78 and injuring thousands
Hundreds of Daesh and Taliban prisoners on the run after prison siege
Dozens killed, wounded as Taliban attack NDS office – Samangan
Israel launches spy satellite to keep a better eye on enemies
Afghanistan customs revenue lost to ’embezzlement’
Car bomb kills public police commander – Nangarhar
Abdullah introduces list of cabinet nominees to Presidential Palace
Morning News Show: 29 killed in Nangarhar prison attack
Tahawol: Logic in convening consultative Loya Jirga
Pas Az Khabar: Nangarhar prison attack ends
Morning News Show: COVID-19 outbreak in Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show: three-day ceasefire
Trending
- Latest News5 days ago
Clashes between Afghan, Pakistani troops leave 15 dead, 80 wounded – Kandahar
- Morning News Show4 days ago
Morning News Show: Government-Taliban third ceasefire discussed
- Zerbana4 days ago
Zerbena: Afghanistan economic situation after Pandemic
- Morning News Show3 days ago
Morning News Show: three-day ceasefire
- Sola3 days ago
Sola: Ghani urges for consultative Jirga regarding remaining 400 Taliban prisoners
- COVID-194 days ago
SIGAR reports Afghanistan heading for humanitarian disaster due to COVID-19
- Latest News4 days ago
Trump says he will ban Chinese-owned Tik Tok in US
- Featured4 days ago
US proposes house arrest for “most dreaded” Taliban prisoners