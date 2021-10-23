Sport
Super 12 stage kicks off in T20 World Cup 2021
The first round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 came to a conclusion on Friday with 12 teams now moving into the Super 12 stage which got underway on Saturday.
The teams that made it out of the first round were Sri Lanka, Namibia, Scotland, and Bangladesh.
There are two groups for the stage – A & B – with six teams slotted in both groups. Afghanistan is in Group A and will face India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Scotland, and Namibia, while Group B has Australia, England, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.
The Super 12 stage will follow a round-robin format where each team will square off against the other five. Following the Super 12 stage, the top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals.
The Super 12 stage started Saturday afternoon with a doubleheader in Group B. Australia play South Africa while defending champions, West Indies, take on England in the evening match.
Favorites, India, are set to play Pakistan on Sunday.
Sport
Afghanistan stifle West Indies by 56 runs in warm up match
Afghanistan registered a win in the second set of warm-up games of the day ahead of the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday night.
Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat in their warm-up fixture against the West Indies in Dubai. And the decision paid immediate dividends as the opening batters brought up the 50 partnership inside five overs, with a true display of hitting inside the powerplay.
Oshane Thomas, Obed McCoy and Roston Chase were taken to the cleaners by Afghanistan’s opening pair, with only left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein providing any semblance of control early on.
Hazratullah Zazai and Mohammad Shahzad both remained at the crease after six overs with the score 62/0.
The openers went on to register high-tempo half-centuries, the former falling to Hayden Walsh for 56(35) and the latter to Ravi Rampaul for 54(35).
A score in excess of 200 had looked on, but the Afghanistan run rate began to drop following the loss of the two in-form openers. And two excellent death overs from Obed McCoy and Andre Russell, which collectively picked up three wickets for just ten runs, restricted Afghanistan to a 189/5 – an impressive tally but one that could have been even higher after their lightning start.
Afghanistan’s amazing day continued with the ball as Mohammad Nabi bowled through his full allocation of overs straight up to register extraordinary figures of four overs, two maidens, three wickets for two runs.
Nabi and his fellow bowlers starved West Indies of runs, with the score just 50/3 after ten overs, with still 140 runs required.
And Roston Chase, in particular, found the going tough, with the West Indies number three managing just 18 runs off his first 29 balls
Chase did eventually reach his half-century, but the win never looked on and West Indies limped home still 56 runs short.
Sport
Afghanistan to ‘sort out’ batting, fielding lineup ahead of first World Cup match
Afghanistan is set to face West Indies in its 2nd warmup match prior to the start of their first match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on October 25.
The warm up match is set to be played in ICCA Oval 1, Dubai on Wednesday evening.
Afghanistan lost its first warmup match to South Africa as they were reduced to only 104/8 in their 20 overs and lost the match by 41 runs. Although Afghanistan’s bowling attack started well, with Nabi and Mujeeb turning things around, the South African batsmen targeted Afghanistan’s bowlers which caused to them to lose at least 30 runs.
The batters were also restricted and felt the heat as the South Africans ended up controlling the match.
The Afghan team has high hopes of defeating the Windies on Wednesday in what they hope will be a confidence booster before embarking on their official journey at the World Cup.
Afghanistan will look to strengthen their batting by sorting out the batting order. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Shahzad and Hazratullah Zazai are the men who have had some impressive performances over the last two years for the national team and in franchise cricket.
If Afghanistan are to prove on their batting, they will need two of these batters to do well and at least one other batter to support them.
A middle order which includes captain Mohammad Nabi, Najeebullah Zadran and Asghar Afghan will also try to post a big score.
In the bowling department, Mohammad Nabi will look to bowl Rashid Khan Wednesday to observe where and how to utilize him at the main event; while Rashid will need to assess the conditions and prepare himself for the next event.
Hamid Hassan however did not complete his full quota and injured his finger, but will be looking to bowl some overs and mark his presence before their first official match.
Mohammad Nabi will also be looking to test the medium pace of Karim Jannat in the middle overs as an additional seam bowling option in the line-up, while Fareed or Gulbadin Naib will also be kept in check to test their medium fast bowling abilities before going to the first match against B1 on Oct 25.
Said Rahman Ahmadzai, fielding coach of the National U19 team said Wednesday that the warm up match was important and must be considered as the final opportunity to select the best XI for the first match.
“The batters focused on big hitting in the first inning (against South African) which was not right” said Ahmadzai.
He added: “The mistakes that we made in the first match must not be repeated, good batting, bowling and fielding must be done which is very important for the team’s performance”.
Ahmadzai also pointed out that the spin bowling attack approach could prove beneficial in these conditions.
“UAE pitches are spin bowling friendly; the ball is not coming good on the bat and sometimes the wickets make it difficult for the batsmen to read the ball well”.
He also added that around 150 runs are a defendable score in these conditions but while bowling first, the team must restrict the opposition to around 130 runs to be able to chase the target down.
Afghanistan defeated West Indies 2-1 in a 3-match T20I series in Lucknow two years ago and will be mentally ready going into this match.
Featured
Ariana Television secures rights to broadcast T20 World Cup 2021
Afghan cricket fans will be pleased to know that Ariana Television Network (ATN) has secured the rights to broadcast the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 matches for the duration of the tournament.
The World Cup kicked off on Sunday and, co-hosted by Oman and the UAE, the tournament will run through until November 14.
Oman got celebrations underway on Sunday with a comprehensive 10-wicket win over Papua New Guinea in the opening match.
Afghanistan, which has enjoyed an astounding rise up the international cricket ladder in recent years, has high hopes of making their mark at this year’s event.
Familiar with the conditions in the UAE where they have played the majority of their cricket, the national team might make a deep run in the tournament, and spring a major surprise or two along the way, cricket experts have said.
Ever since their tournament debut at the 2010 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the Caribbean, it has been a story of constantly striving for improvement.
While some of the old faces remain, new stars have emerged, forging the side into a steely unit, capable of competing with the best that international cricket has to offer, the ICC reported in its team preview.
The 2021 edition in UAE and Oman will be another parameter where Afghanistan will gauge their current standing in the global game while charting their progress in international cricket.
The national team’s opening fixture is scheduled for Monday, October 25.
With the conditions in UAE expected to be conducive for the spinners, Afghanistan has the perfect attack to exploit them to the maximum. Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi will form a fearsome spin trio, with two of them being able to make handy contributions with the bat as well.
Hazaratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran and the returning Mohammad Shahzad will also provide some explosiveness in the batting order.
The Squad
Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Shahzad, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen ul Haq, Hamid Hassan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Dawlat Zadran, Shapoor Zadran, Qais Ahmed
Reserves: Afsar Zazai, Farid Ahmed Malik
This week’s broadcasting schedule for matches live on Ariana Television (Kabul time) are as follows:
Wednesday:
2.30pm – Namibia vs the Netherlands
6.30pm – Sri Lanka vs Ireland
Thursday:
2.30pm – Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea
6.30pm – Oman vs Scotland
Friday:
2.30pm – Namibia vs Ireland
6.30pm – Sri Lanka vs the Netherlands
Saturday:
2.30pm – Australia vs South Africa
6.30pm – England vs West Indies
