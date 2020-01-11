Sultan Qaboos passed away and Haitham bin Tariq sworn in as the new Sultan of Oman Sultan

Qaboos, the king of Oman passed away at the age of 79 on January 10, 2020. Haitham bin Tariq sworn in as the new king hours after the demise of the late Sultan Qaboos.

Qaboos took over the crown through an upheaval on July 23rd, 1970, by exiling his father, without any bloodshed.

He reigned for 50 years, and passed away on January 10, after suffering from intestinal cancer for a long time.

Sultan Qaboos did not have a son, and he did not choose any successor either. After he passed away, The Royal Family Council chose Haitham bin Tariq al Said as the new king of Oman.

Haitham bin Tariq, 65, is the cousin of Sultan Qaboos. He was serving as the minister of Heritage and Culture besides being one of the senior officials of the ministry of foreign affairs.

The Sultan in Oman enjoys absolute power. Besides being the first person, the king is also the Chief Commander of Forces, Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Minister of Finance.

It’s to be mentioned that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, has expressed his condolences to the government and family of Sultan Qaboos. The president also wished further success to the new king. The government of Oman has declared three-day mourning to honor the late Sultan.